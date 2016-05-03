BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA

Activity at China's factories shrank for the 14th straight month in April as demand stagnated, forcing companies to shed jobs at a faster pace, a private survey showed on Tuesday, adding to questions over whether the world's second-largest economy is recovering.

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group sold its former Sterols production plant in Pasadena, Texas to Trecora Resources.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

BMW's first-quarter operating profit missed expectations as currency headwinds and a lull in its product cycle offset record quarterly sales of luxury cars.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

Commerzbank reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings, with volatile markets and low interest rates hitting its business with German medium-sized companies especially hard.

Separately, a report by German public TV station Bayerischer Rundfunk said that Commerzbank helped foreign investors evade taxes worth a double-digit million euro sum related to dividend deals.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank said that Jacques Brand, CEO of North America, was leaving the German lender after nearly two decades to join boutique investment bank PJT Partners Inc.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 1 percent higher

The kidney dialysis specialist confirmed it was targeting 15 to 20 net income growth this year, adjusted for one-off items.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The healthcare group saw adjusted net income rise 24 percent in the first quarter, bolstered by the launch of new generic infusion drugs and rivals' supply shortages.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter operating profit rose 15 percent, as its automotive and industrial units held up in a market which was experiencing seasonal price pressure.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Lufthansa said it was slowing its growth plans this year due to fierce price pressure in the airline industry after reporting improved first-quarter results thanks to low fuel and cost reductions.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The broadcaster said on Tuesday its first-quarter core profit rose 12 percent, helped by higher television advertising income and a jump in its digital business, which includes ecommerce and video on demand.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

VW and United Auto Workers union officials will meet later this month in an effort to overcome a labor dispute at the carmaker's U.S. plant in Tennessee.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The real estate group said it placed a 150 million-euro promissory note to help refinance bank debt.

METRO

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Retail group Tengelmann's grocery chain Kaiser's did not extend a lease contract for about 30 stores in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, placing 650 jobs at risk, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

STADA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Investment firm Active Ownership is seeking to undermine the generic drugmaker's management after taking a stake last month of more than 5 percent with a partner, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing sources in the finance industry.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The fashion house reported lower-than-expected sales and profits for the first quarter but said it was hopeful for an improvement in the second half of the year as it takes steps to stop sliding sales in the United States.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company posted a smaller than expected quarterly EBIT loss of 9.7 million euros and affirmed its full-year guidance.

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The vacuum pump maker reported a 22 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit, missing consensus.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The company reported a 5 percent gain in quarterly operating EBITDA and affirmed its full-year guidance.

DEUTZ

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The group affirmed its guidance after reporting a rise in first-quarter net profit to 8.7 million euros.

DIC ASSET

Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate group said its COO Rainer Pillmayer was leaving the company.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LINDE - 3.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

COVESTRO - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

GRENKELEASING - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

SENVION - Berenberg starts with "buy", 20 euros target price; Barclays starts with "overweight", 25 euros price target; Morgan Stanley starts with "equal weight", 17.30 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8711 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)