Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The sportswear firm said on Wednesday it had decided to seek a buyer for its main golf brand TaylorMade, which has been struggling as the sport loses popularity, helping it to focus on its core brands.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
The maker of Nivea skin cream, on Wednesday reported a unexpected 1.9 percent drop in first-quarter sales, citing negative exchange rate effects.
AUTOMAKERS
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher
Carmakers published U.S. sales figures for April. BMW's deliveries were down 7.4 percent, Volkswagen of America's by 9.7 pct, and Mercedes-Benz USA's up 0.2 percent.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Full Q1 results expected. The automotive supplier published preliminary figures last week and said it was targeting higher profit this year.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Seven of the world's biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank, have agreed to pay $324 million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The exchange operator aims to keep its derivatives trading and settlement operations in Frankfurt after its planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group, its chief executive said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom said its first-quarter core profit rose on the back of its ongoing success in the United States, which offset investments in its European networks.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
Germany's HeidelbergCement raised its profit guidance for 2016 after it got off to a better-than-expected start to the year, and said it expected to close its 6.7 billion euro takeover of Italcementi in the second half.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The industrial group beat expectations for second-quarter profit as it accelerated a cost-cutting programme and lifted its savings target for the year on Wednesday.
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Up 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The diversified chemicals maker on Wednesday reported a 13 percent drop in quarterly adjusted core earnings on lower prices for its poultry feed ingredients.
FRAPORT
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The operator of Frankfurt airport said retail spending by passengers came under pressure in the first quarter as it reported lower than expected first quarter profit.
KUKA
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The industrial robots maker affirmed its guidance after reporting first-quarter financial results.
It also won an order worth around 90 million euros from a European car manufacturer.
NORMA GROUP
Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The German automotive supplier confirmed its 2016 guidance for and on Wednesday posted first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation at 40.1 million euros, up 2.2 percent.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The medical software company reported first-quarter EBITDA of 31.2 million euros, just above consensus for 30.4 million, and said it saw full-year EBITDA coming to 125-133 million.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 7.8 percent lower
Dialog Semiconductor on Wednesday reported a 58-percent drop in underlying operating profit as a result of ongoing softness in the smartphone market.
The company also announced a share buyback programme.
FREENET
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The telecom services provider stood by its guidance for higher profit and sales this year after first-quarter earnings rose on a growing customer base.
SUESS MICROTEC
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company confirmed guidance for annual sales of 170-180 mln as it reported Q1 order intake in line with expectations.
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The professional social network operator that were in line with expectations.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company confirmed guidance for the current year after reporting Q1 sales and EBIT in line with expectations.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Kloeckner & Co is exploring options for its traditional European steel-distribution business after reaching a level of profitability in the first quarter it described on Wednesday as "still unsatisfactory".
RATIONAL
Indicated unchanged
The maker of appliances for commercial kitchens posted first-quarter earnings before taxes of 32.2 million euros, coming in below a Reuters poll among banks and brokerages, but nevertheless confirmed its 2016 guidance.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ALLIANZ - 7.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
DUERR AG - 1.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.82 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEONI - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
PUMA SE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL AG - 7.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
LINDE - dividend 3.45 euros/shr
COVESTRO - dividend 0.70 euros/shr
GRENKELEASING - dividend 1.50 euros/shr
ANALYSTS VIEWS
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Kepler Cheuvreux cuts to "hold", cuts target price to 48 euros
LPKF - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", cuts target price to 7 euros from 9.5 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.28 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April Services and Final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen at 54.6 (54.6 in March), Final Composite seen at 53.8 (53.8 in March).
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan, Tina Bellon and Victoria Bryan)
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)