UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
PANAMA PAPERS
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday that the source of millions of documents leaked to the German newspaper from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca had sent them a manifesto, saying his motivation was the "scale of injustices" the papers revealed.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated up 1.4 pct
An internal investigation at Commerzbank has uncovered cases of an equity trading strategy known as "cum-ex" or "dividend stripping", German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated up 1.1 pct
Deutsche Bank overdid IT outsourcing in the past, Chief Operating Officer Kim Hammonds told weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 2.1 pct
Activist investor TCI upped the pressure on loss-making German carmaker Volkswagen on Friday, demanding it overhaul its "excessive" executive pay scheme as part of a plan to boost profits and end years of "mismanagement".
AIRBUS
Up 0.6 pct in Frankfurt trading
Qatar Airways is reducing the frequency of more than a dozen regular routes from Doha because of hold-ups in the delivery of new planes from European manufacturer Airbus, an airline spokesperson said on Sunday.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated up 0.8 pct
Q1 results due after market close.
BRENNTAG
Indicated down 6.9 pct
Brenntag reported a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to a massive devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar.
GEA
Indicated down 2.5 pct
GEA's first-quarter revenue dropped 6 percent on low intake of small, fast-turnaround orders in the first two months of the year.
GRAMMER
Indicated up 3.1 pct
Grammer confirmed its full-year guidance after first-quarter operating EBIT more than doubled to 17 million euros.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated up 1.1 pct
SAF Holland posted a flat operating result of 20 million euros and confirmed its full-year outlook.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CTS EVENTIM - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.7 pct.
Time: 5.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial orders up 1.9 pct versus expectation for a rise of 0.7 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.