BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0639 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Frankfurt prosecutors have started investigating the lender
over an equity trading strategy known as "dividend stripping",
Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the WDR and NDR broadcasting networks
reported on Monday. Commerzbank declined comment.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1 percent higher
Germany's biggest lender may have informed the public too
late about the departure of its chief executive last year, a
spokesman for German financial watchdog Bafin said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade
Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to
explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns
over security vulnerabilities, the U.S. agencies said on Monday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The reinsurer warned that it now expected net profit this
year to come in at 2.3 billion euros, the bottom of its previous
guidance, following a weak first quarter.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Bolivia has hired the industrial group to carry out a $1.17
billion investment to expand the power generation capacity of
three thermoelectric plants in the Andean nation, President Evo
Morales said on Monday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
German industrial group Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE cut its
full-year forecasts on Tuesday on a drop in prices for materials
including steel that it said were sharper and longer-lasting
than it had expected.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Volkswagen AG and joint venture partner China FAW Group Corp
will begin construction in Tianjin next week for a
plant with capacity to produce 300,000 cars annually, a
spokesman for the German carmaker in Beijing said on Tuesday.
AAREAL BANK AG
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
The German property lender confirmed its 2016 outlook on a
first-quarter operating profit rise to 87 million euros, ahead
of analysts' expectations for a 25 percent rise to 83.8 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The property group confirmed full-year business targets
after posting higher first-quarter revenue and operating profit.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a preliminary
injunction against the publisher's chief executive Mathias
Doepfner, German media cited Erdogan's lawyer as saying on
Monday.
AURUBIS AG
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Europe's biggest copper smelter, Aurubis AG NAFG.DE, on
Tuesday confirmed quarterly earnings were down on the year but
above analyst expectations and repeated its positive earnings
outlook for the full financial year.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The engineering services group said it will reduce the
number of workers at its Mannheim base and tighten
administration to cut costs by about 100 million euros per year
over the medium-term.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
German reinsurer Hannover Re posted nearly stable net profit
in the first quarter, beating forecasts for a sharp drop, helped
by strong underwriting and low claims.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
Orders in the first-quarter rose by 13 percent in value to
755 million euros and net sales were up 8 percent to 667 million
euros at the German forklift truck maker.
K+S
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The salt and fertiliser supplier reported a
smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter operating profit as
both its potash and salt unit performed better than expected,
but said it expected operating profit to fall significantly in
2016.
STADA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Investor Active Ownership Capital on Monday told Reuters it
aimed to double capital investment in the generic drugmaker by
operational improvement in the next four to five years.
STEINHOFF
Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Steinhoff said its Conforma business and concert parties
held about 20.4 percent of Darty, adding the offer
period for Darty shares had been extended to May 16.
SYMRISE AG
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
First-quarter sales for the fragrance and flavour company's
came in below expectations, with the company increasing its
sales by 10 percent to 731.8 million euros, falling short of a
749 million euro forecast.
TAG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German real estate company beat analysts' forecasts and
posted a first-quarter FFO of 21.6 million euros, ahead of a
poll for 20.6 million euros.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated unchanged
The company said it has appointed Barclays Bank Plc as
preferred broker in a share buyback programme.
EVOTEC AG
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The biotech company reported it swung to a core profit in
the first quarter and affirmed its 2016 guidance. It also named
a new finance chief.
NORDEX SE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Nordex on Tuesday posted better-than-expected first-quarter
sales, helped by its production and installation business as
demand for wind turbines in Europe and the United States
boosted.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 5.2 percent higher
The printing press maker reported it swung to a full-year
net profit of 28 million euros from a year-earlier loss.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The real estate group stood by 2016 targets after posting
higher first-quarter profit.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HANNOVER RUECK - 4.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
RHEINMETALL AG - 1.10 eur/shr dividend
NORDEX SE - no dividend proposed
TAKKT AG - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ENBW ENERGIE - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
CTS EVENTIM AG - dividend 0.46 euros/shr
ANALYSTS VIEWS'
BMW - DZ Bank raises to "buy" from "hold", raises
target price to 90 euros from 87 euros
AIRBUS - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy"
from "neutral"
GEA GROUP - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell",
hikes target price to 42 euros from 32 euros
SALZGITTER - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from
"equal weight"
SCHAEFFLER - JP Morgan starts with "neutral"
rating, 15.50 euros price target
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - HSBC cuts to "hold" from
"buy"
ROCKET INTERNET - Barclays starts with "overweight" rating,
27 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.39
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial output -1.3 pct m/m. Had been seen
-0.3 pct.
German March trade balance 23.6 bln eur, with exports +1.9
pct m/m, imports -2.3 pct. Exports had been seen unchanged,
imports -0.3 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan and Tina Bellon)