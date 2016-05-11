UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.
ALLIANZ AG
Indicated unchanged
The insurer reported full Q1 results, having already published preliminary figures last week.
DEUTSCHE POST AG
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Deutsche Post DHL Group said it was on track for its full year targets after reporting a 21 percent rise in profit in the first quarter, including a rise in earnings for its struggling freight division.
E.ON SE
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
E.ON EONGn.DE, Germany's largest utility, reported am 8 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, citing positive one-off effects of a price-cutting deal for gas purchases reached with Russian supplier Gazprom GAZP.MM in March.
The German utility has injected 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) into its new power plant and energy trading spin-off named Uniper in the first three months of the two firms splitting their operations, the Handelsblatt daily reports.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen investor Qatar will nominate former IT minister Hessa Al-Jaber to represent the emirate on VW's supervisory board, a person familiar with the matter said, allowing the carmaker to fulfil legal quotas for women ahead of a key shareholder meeting.
AXEL SPRINGER SE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday first-quarter core profit rose 5 percent thanks to its online classified ads business.
BILFINGER SE
Indicated unchanged
Struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger's output fell 5 percent in the first quarter as both its remaining businesses - plant engineering and building services - declined, it said on Wednesday.
Separately, two members of Bilfinger's supervisory board have withdrawn their candidacies for re-election at short notice, the loss-making German engineering services group said on Tuesday, a day before its annual general meeting.
HOCHTIEF AG
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
German construction firm Hochtief said first-quarter orders jumped 31 percent, with growth in all regions including the Americas, where orders reached a record for a first quarter.
LANXESS
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Lanxess, the world's largest synthetic-rubber maker, lifted its guidance for underlying core earnings this year, ruling out a decline, as cost cuts and lower petrochemical raw material prices helped it raise its profit margins.
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
No indication available
The German real estate company raised its 2016 outlook on strong first-quarter results.
LEONI AG
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Leoni's first-quarter net profit was down 31 percent at 11.6 million euros.
METRO AG
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German retailer Metro reported a pick up in sales in its home market on Wednesday, particularly at the cash and carry business which it plans to list separately from its consumer electronics chain.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The aircraft engine maker said it was issuing a 500 million euro convertible bond.
RTL GROUP SA
No indication available
European broadcaster RTL Group said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose by 18 percent, helped by its German business as well as it production company FremantleMedia.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Carl Zeiss Meditec sees an EBIT margin of 13-15 percent this year, after reporting second-quarter results.
JENOPTIK AG
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Jenoptik confirmed its 2016 outlook after reporting 158.2 million euros in first-quarter sales.
SCOUT24
No indication available
Scout24 reported first-quarter net profits at 12.6 million euros.
BERTELSMANN
First-quarter results expected.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
BILFINGER - no dividend proposed
HOCHTIEF AG - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
K+S AG - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
SYMRISE AG - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
TALANX - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE - no dividend proposed
GRAMMER AG - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
WASHTEC AG - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
KSB AG - 5.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HANNOVER RE - dividend 4.75 eur/shr
RHEINMETALL AG - dividend 1.10 eur/shr
TAKKT AG - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ENBW ENERGIE - dividend 0.55 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
Time: 6.19 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Maria Sheahan and Tina Bellon)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.