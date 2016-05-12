UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The German sportswear firm prematurely ended its partnership deal with English soccer side Chelsea, prompting it to raise its full-year profit forecast. Net income from continuing operations is seen increasing 25 percent to around 900 million euros in 2016.
RWE
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Germany's second-largest utility said its first-quarter operating profit rose 7 percent to 1.7 billion euros, beating consensus, citing an unusually high earnings contribution from its trading and gas midstream division.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Volkswagen has used a base price of 112 euros to calculate a share price performance rise which allows managers to unfreeze bonuses withheld because of the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal, The Financial Times reported.
VONOVIA SE
Up 2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Germany's biggest residential property company on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after its first-quarter core profit jumped 58 percent, beating analysts' expectations for a 54 percent increase.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q1 results expected. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the real estate group to post a slight 0.4 percent drop in first-quarter EBIT in a Reuters consensus poll. Poll:
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG
Up 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group reported first-quarter pretax profit of 45 million euros and reshuffled its management board.
DUERR AG
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The automotive supplier affirmed its 2016 guidance after reporting first-quarter operating profit that came in above consensus.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Fraport said cargo volumes at Frankfurt airport rose 4.7 percent in April, the first growth seen this year, thanks to increased volumes from Asia, though passengers numbers dropped.
RHEINMETALL AG
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The defence and automotive group's order backlog reached a new high of 7.3 billion euros at the end of the first quarter as defence budgets showed signs of rising, the company said on Thursday.
STADA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The generic drugmaker beat market expectations for quarterly adjusted earnings as it eked an increase in revenues from the embattled market for bulk purchase agreements with German medical insurers.
STROEER SE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The outdoor advertising group reported full first-quarter financial results, after raising its guidance for 2016 on April 28.
ZALANDO SE
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer said on Thursday it had bought e-commerce software company Tradebyte as it reported first-quarter revenues and profit that missed analyst expectations.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Drillisch expects a 40 percent increase in EBITDA for fiscal 2017, the company said on Wednesday.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The software group affirmed its 2016 guidance as it posted a 6 percent rise in first-quarter EBITDA.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
Germany's biggest solar group on Thursday swung to an operating profit in the first quarter, driven by sales of commercial solar installations.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Q1 financial report expected. In late April, the telecoms operator reported a core profit loss of 4.2 percent to 379 million euros, missing even most pessimistic expectation of 393 million euros in a Reuters poll.
HHLA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The port logistics group said it believed volumes in the container segment had bottomed out, as it reported first-quarter financial results.
KOENIG & BAUER
Indicated down 0.4 percent
The printing press maker reported it swung to a first-quarter net profit of 1.6 million euros from a year-earlier loss.
SCHAEFFLER AG
Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The ball bearings maker affirmed its guidance after reporting a first-quarter operating profit margin of 12.6 percent.
SGL CARBON SE
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The company affirmed its 2016 guidance after posting a slightly smaller than expected quarterly adjusted operating loss.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1 percent higher
Germany's second largest airline reported its first-quarter operating loss widened to 172.2 million euros from 160 million in the year-earlier period.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ADIDAS AG - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
BMW AG - 3.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAP SE - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
VONOVIA SE - 0.94 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALSTRIA OFFICE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
KION GROUP - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed
SILTRONIC AG - no dividend proposed
BIOTEST AG - 0.02 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMDIRECT BANK - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
FREENET AG - 1.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
AUDI AG - 4.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - dividend 2.25 eur/shr
HOCHTIEF AG - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
K+S AG - dividend 1.15 eur/shr
SYMRISE AG - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
TALANX - dividend 1.30 eur/shr
GRAMMER AG - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
WASHTEC AG - dividend 1.70 eur/shr
KSB AG - dividend 5.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", cuts target price by 4 pct to 95 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.26 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April wholesale prices +0.3 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.