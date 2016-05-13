UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT May 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
CARMAKERS
BMW indicated 4 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower
European car sales rose 9 percent in April, industry data showed on Friday, with nearly all auto manufacturers recording sales increases and Volkswagen's namesake brand back to growth despite its diesel emissions scandal.
Separately, Volkswagen said April deliveries of its VW brand were down 3.9 percent worldwide, weighed down by declined in Western Europe, the United States and China.
Also, German media reported that a Daimler lost a German court ruling in a patent dispute, which could mean it can no longer sell certain Mercedes convertibles in Germany.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
John Cryan plans to fulfil the tenure of his contract as Deutsche Bank CEO, which runs until 2020. "Certainly five years," Handelsblatt newspaper quotes him as saying. "We have quite a lot to do until 2020," he said.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The broadcaster said on Friday it was setting aside around 40 million euros ($45.4 million) in the second quarter to cover additional tax payments related to its former Swedish business.
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
RWE plans to cut 700 jobs at its Westnetz unit through early retirement agreements, the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Westnetz works council leader Reiner Boehle as saying.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The real estate group affirmed its guidance for 2016 FFO I to reach at least 360 million euros after first-quarter earnings exceeded expectations.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The steelmaker said it could not predict how sustainable a recovery in the steel market that began a few weeks ago would turn out to be, but said self-help measures would allow it to attain its full-year targets.
TALANX
Up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer's net profit fell by less than expected to 222 million euros in the first quarter, helped by low damage claims and a surprise rise in income from investments.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The real estate group confirmed its full year forecast after posting first-quarter results.
BECHTLE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The IT services provider reported a pretax profit jump of almost 20 percent to 26.9 million euros.
ADLER REAL ESTATE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Q1 results due.
BVB
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary figures on May 10, with its pretax loss widening to 9.3 million euros.
GFK
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The market research group said it anticipated modest organic growth in 2016, with a considerable rise in its margin, as it reported first-quarter results.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The container shipping firm announced a new international shipping alliance which is due to start up in April 2017 for five years, spanning 18 percent of global container fleet capacity.
Separately, Hapag-Lloyd reported first-quarter financial results, with quarterly EBITDA dropping by more than half to 123 million euros.
SIXT
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The car-rental group affirmed its 2016 guidance after its first-quarter operating earnings rose more than 10 percent.
STABILUS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company reported a 16 percent jump in second-quarter adjusted EBITDA and said demand for its products remained strong both in automotive and industrial markets.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The cable company affirmed its 2016 guidance as its underlying EBITDA more than doubled in the first quarter.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The real estate group affirmed its 2016 guidance after first-quarter funds from operations rose 8.8 percent.
WUESTENROT & WURTTEMBERGISCHE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Q1 results due.
ZEAL NETWORK
Down 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company reported a slight rise in first-quarter operating profit and affirmed its guidance for 2016.
ENBW
Down 1.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Q1 results due.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FRESENIUS - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - 0.43 eur/shr dividend proposed
KLOECKNER & CO - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
ADIDAS AG - dividend 1.60 eur/shr
BMW AG - dividend 3.20 eur/shr
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
SAP SE - dividend 1.15 eur/shr
VONOVIA SE - dividend 0.94 eur/shr
ALSTRIA OFFICE - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
KION GROUP - dividend 0.77 eur/shr
BIOTEST AG - dividend 0.04 eur/shr
COMDIRECT BANK - dividend 0.40 eur/shr
FREENET AG - dividend 1.55 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 5.28 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany more than doubled its economic growth rate in the first quarter of 2016 as higher state and household spending, as well as rising investment on construction and capital goods offset a drag from foreign trade, preliminary data showed on Friday.
Separately, Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, fell in April by 0.3 percent on the year and dropped by 0.5 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Fridday, confirming preliminary estimates.
Also, Germany's biggest trade union, IG Metall, said it had agreed with employers on a two-stage wage increase of nearly 5 percent over a period of 21 months.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)
