FRANKFURT May 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CARMAKERS

BMW indicated 4 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent lower

European car sales rose 9 percent in April, industry data showed on Friday, with nearly all auto manufacturers recording sales increases and Volkswagen's namesake brand back to growth despite its diesel emissions scandal.

Separately, Volkswagen said April deliveries of its VW brand were down 3.9 percent worldwide, weighed down by declined in Western Europe, the United States and China.

Also, German media reported that a Daimler lost a German court ruling in a patent dispute, which could mean it can no longer sell certain Mercedes convertibles in Germany.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

John Cryan plans to fulfil the tenure of his contract as Deutsche Bank CEO, which runs until 2020. "Certainly five years," Handelsblatt newspaper quotes him as saying. "We have quite a lot to do until 2020," he said.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The broadcaster said on Friday it was setting aside around 40 million euros ($45.4 million) in the second quarter to cover additional tax payments related to its former Swedish business.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

RWE plans to cut 700 jobs at its Westnetz unit through early retirement agreements, the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Westnetz works council leader Reiner Boehle as saying.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The real estate group affirmed its guidance for 2016 FFO I to reach at least 360 million euros after first-quarter earnings exceeded expectations.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The steelmaker said it could not predict how sustainable a recovery in the steel market that began a few weeks ago would turn out to be, but said self-help measures would allow it to attain its full-year targets.

TALANX

Up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The insurer's net profit fell by less than expected to 222 million euros in the first quarter, helped by low damage claims and a surprise rise in income from investments.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The real estate group confirmed its full year forecast after posting first-quarter results.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The IT services provider reported a pretax profit jump of almost 20 percent to 26.9 million euros.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Q1 results due.

BVB

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary figures on May 10, with its pretax loss widening to 9.3 million euros.

GFK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The market research group said it anticipated modest organic growth in 2016, with a considerable rise in its margin, as it reported first-quarter results.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The container shipping firm announced a new international shipping alliance which is due to start up in April 2017 for five years, spanning 18 percent of global container fleet capacity.

Separately, Hapag-Lloyd reported first-quarter financial results, with quarterly EBITDA dropping by more than half to 123 million euros.

SIXT

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The car-rental group affirmed its 2016 guidance after its first-quarter operating earnings rose more than 10 percent.

STABILUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company reported a 16 percent jump in second-quarter adjusted EBITDA and said demand for its products remained strong both in automotive and industrial markets.

TELE COLUMBUS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The cable company affirmed its 2016 guidance as its underlying EBITDA more than doubled in the first quarter.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The real estate group affirmed its 2016 guidance after first-quarter funds from operations rose 8.8 percent.

WUESTENROT & WURTTEMBERGISCHE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q1 results due.

ZEAL NETWORK

Down 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company reported a slight rise in first-quarter operating profit and affirmed its guidance for 2016.

ENBW

Down 1.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRESENIUS - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - 0.43 eur/shr dividend proposed

KLOECKNER & CO - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

ADIDAS AG - dividend 1.60 eur/shr

BMW AG - dividend 3.20 eur/shr

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

SAP SE - dividend 1.15 eur/shr

VONOVIA SE - dividend 0.94 eur/shr

ALSTRIA OFFICE - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

KION GROUP - dividend 0.77 eur/shr

BIOTEST AG - dividend 0.04 eur/shr

COMDIRECT BANK - dividend 0.40 eur/shr

FREENET AG - dividend 1.55 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5.28 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany more than doubled its economic growth rate in the first quarter of 2016 as higher state and household spending, as well as rising investment on construction and capital goods offset a drag from foreign trade, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Separately, Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, fell in April by 0.3 percent on the year and dropped by 0.5 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Fridday, confirming preliminary estimates.

Also, Germany's biggest trade union, IG Metall, said it had agreed with employers on a two-stage wage increase of nearly 5 percent over a period of 21 months.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)