FRANKFURT May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Shareholder Lower Saxony wanted to withhold its backing for the carmaker's top management at a supervisory board meeting but relented to avoid further damaging the firm, a source close to the German federal state said.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Sunday it plans to join the class-action lawsuits filed against Volkswagen over the German automaker's emissions scandal.

Volkswagen has raised 2 billion yuan ($306.35 million) in a bond sale in China.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Deutsche Bank named Thomas Piquemal, former finance chief at French utility Electricite de France, as global head of mergers and acquisitions, effective May 17.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The carrier and its pilots' union late on Friday raised the prospect of reaching an agreement by end-July in their long-running dispute over early retirement benefits and pay that has involved over a dozen strikes.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

German auto parts supplier Schaeffler AG has no plans to increase its 46-percent stake in Continental to gain a majority share, the head of the company's supervisory board told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

RWE is just one notch above junk status after Moody's downgraded the German utility's debt to Baa3 from Baa2, citing weak power prices, Germany's nuclear exit and the company's exposure to coal.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The fashion house on Monday named Mark Langer, its finance chief since 2010, as the company's new chief executive to bring the business back on track after disappointing results recently.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The internet service provider said Q1 EBITDA rose 16.8 percent to 202.7 million euros, roughly in line with market expectations of 201 million euros. It confirmed its guidance for 2016.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 6.5 percent higher

The building material maker's U.S. rival Standard Industries Inc is buying a 29.1 percent stake in Braas Monier via its investment vehicle 40 North, according to a statement on Saturday.

EX-DIVIDEND

FRESENIUS - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - dividend 0.43 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Berenberg on Monday lowers to "sell" from "hold"

KUKA - Berenberg on Monday lowers to "hold" from "buy"

