The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

KUKA

Indicated 34 percent higher

Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group on Wednesday made an offer of 115 euros ($129.72) per share for German industrial robot maker Kuka AG.

SAP

Indicated Indicated 0.3 percent lower

United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest package delivery company, will expand the 3D printing services provided through its UPS Stores to create an on-demand manufacturing network starting this summer.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG appointed Tim Scharwath to the Board of Management responsible for DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.

ZEAL NETWORK

Indicated 8.9 percent lower

Zeal reduced its total operating performance guidance for 2016 from 140-150 million euros to 125-135 million euros. EBIT guidance for 2016 reduced from 40-50 million euros to 25-35 million euros.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.4 percent lower.

Q1 EBIT reached 30.5 million euros, forecast for full year confirmed.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE POST AG - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

COMPUGROUP MEDIC - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

SGL CARBON - no dividend proposed SDAX

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.05 pct at close, Shanghai stocks -1.69 pct at close.

Time: 0611 GMT.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Edward Taylor)