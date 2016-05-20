UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Adidas wants to sign dozens of deals with U.S. sports stars in coming years, hoping that will provide a more lasting boost to sales than the current fashion fad for its retro sneakers, its North America head told Reuters.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Daimler said on Thursday it had cut its profit forecast for its truck division because of weaker than expected markets and announced a provision of around 500 million euros ($560 million) for another airbag recall.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Shareholders late on Thursday voted to ratify the acts of management by Chairman Paul Achleitner for the 2015 financial year but with backing of less than 87 percent - low by German corporate standards - and compared with a nearly 99 percent vote for current chief executive John Cryan. Shareholders also rejected a proposed management board compensation system, though their vote is not binding.
Separately, the bank is investigating a series of trades that may have improperly generated millions of dollars in personal profits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
E.ON
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Hedge fund Knight Vinke has called for more asset sales at Germany's largest utility E.ON in a letter to the fund's own investors.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Volkswagen and Germany's powerful IG Metall labour union have agreed a pay increase for around 120,000 workers at the carmaker's western German plants, the union said on Friday, without providing further details.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FRAPORT - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
LANXESS - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER CHEMIE AG 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
NEMETSCHEK - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
GFK SE - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HUGO BOSS - dividend 3.62 eur/shr
LEG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 2.26 eur/shr
DRILLISCH - dividend 1.75 eur/shr
TELEFONICA - dividend 0.24 eur/shr
UNITED INTERNET - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
AMADEUS FIRE - dividend 3.53 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KUKA - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", lifts target price to 115 euros
LEG IMMOBILIEN - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral", lists its price target to 88 euros from 80 euros
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.06 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April producer prices +0.1 pct m/m, -3.1 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.2 m/m, -3.0 y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources