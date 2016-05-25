FRANKFURT May 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

GREECE

The euro zone gave Greece its firmest offer yet of debt relief in what finance ministers called a breakthrough deal that won a commitment from the IMF finally to return to taking part in the bailout for Athens.

The Eurogroup ministers gave a nod to releasing 10.3 billion euros in new funds for Greece in recognition of painful fiscal reforms.

BAYER

Indicated up 1.4 percent

Bayer late on Tuesday repeated that its $122 per share all-cash proposal provided "full and certain value" for Monsanto shareholders, after Monsanto turned down its $62 billion acquisition bid, and said it looked forward to constructive talks with Monsanto.

Separately, Moody's placed Bayer on review for a downgrade and cautioned the proposed deal would give rise to "significant execution, reputational and integration risks".

K+S AG

Indicated up 0.4 percent

The German potash miner said on Wednesday it planned to set up a salt production facility in Western Australia that could start production in 2022, as part of its growth strategy.

BERTRANDT

Indicated up 0.3 percent

Half-year results showed revenues rise by 7.4 percent to 484.8 million euros, while H1 operating profit was down 3.6 percent.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated up 0.5 percent

The company again confirmed its 2016 guidance after first quarter results were in line with its expectations.

VOSSLOH

Indicated down 5.4 percent

Vossloh announced plans for a capital increase to raise 126.8 million euros to strengthen financial stability and provide for growth, with major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele committed to exercising his subscription rights fully.

MYBUCKS

Mybucks postpones envisaged IPO on Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

AAREAL BANK - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIXTRON - no dividend proposed

CAPITAL STAGE - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed

VOSSLOH - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

JUNGHEINRICH - dividend 1.19 eur/shr

PFEIFFER VACUUM - dividend 3.20 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUSTCHE POST - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral"; cuts target price to 27.50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +2.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.57 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.09 pct.

Time: 6.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale was up slightly to 9.8 heading into June as shoppers remained upbeat, a survey showed on Wednesday, signalling that private consumption continues to drive growth in Europe's largest economy.

Ifo index due at 1000 CET. Business climate seen at 106.8 vs 106.6, current conditions flat at 113.2, expectations at 100.8 vs 100.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Tina Bellon)