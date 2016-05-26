FRANKFURT/BERLIN May 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday in parts of Germany:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Banco Popular says Allianz is to subscribe up to 53.4 million shares as part of a rights issue of up to 2 billion new shares to raise up to 2.5 billion euros.

BMW

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The German luxury car maker on Wednesday said its BMW iVentures venture capital arm has invested an undisclosed amount in California-based Scoop Technologies, which offers a smartphone-powered carpooling service called Scoop.

HEIDELBERG CEMENT

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Heidelbergcement issued 750 mln eur bond for Italcementi deal.

CTS EVENTIM

No indication available

Q1 results expected.

KWS SAAT

Indicated unchanged

The company said nine-month EBIT dropped to 128.7 million from 140.1 million one year ago and confirmed its targets for the year.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

Moody's downgrades SGL Carbon's CFR to Caa1 from B2; stable outlook.

EX-DIVIDEND

AAREAL BANK - dividend 1.65 euros/shr

CAPITAL STAGE - dividend 0.18 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Goldman Sachs raises to "Buy" from "Sell"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.

Time: 5.36 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)