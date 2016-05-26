UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT/BERLIN May 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday in parts of Germany:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Banco Popular says Allianz is to subscribe up to 53.4 million shares as part of a rights issue of up to 2 billion new shares to raise up to 2.5 billion euros.
BMW
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The German luxury car maker on Wednesday said its BMW iVentures venture capital arm has invested an undisclosed amount in California-based Scoop Technologies, which offers a smartphone-powered carpooling service called Scoop.
HEIDELBERG CEMENT
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Heidelbergcement issued 750 mln eur bond for Italcementi deal.
CTS EVENTIM
No indication available
Q1 results expected.
KWS SAAT
Indicated unchanged
The company said nine-month EBIT dropped to 128.7 million from 140.1 million one year ago and confirmed its targets for the year.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
Moody's downgrades SGL Carbon's CFR to Caa1 from B2; stable outlook.
EX-DIVIDEND
AAREAL BANK - dividend 1.65 euros/shr
CAPITAL STAGE - dividend 0.18 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - Goldman Sachs raises to "Buy" from "Sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 5.36 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources