FRANKFURT May 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
The Group of Seven industrial powers pledged on Friday to seek strong global growth, while papering over differences on currencies and stimulus policies and expressing concern over North Korea, Russia and maritime disputes involving China.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Volkswagen is considering building a multi-billion-euro battery factory as part of a major expansion of its electric-car portfolio, company sources told Handelsblatt.
Separately, sportscar unit Porsche AG is setting up a new company that will focus on digital products, seek partners and invest in start-ups, its Chief Executive Oliver Blume told Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The steelmaker is not holding cooperation or merger talks with anyone, Chief Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KUKA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BASF - Barclays starts with "equal weight"
LINDE - Barclays starts with "overweight"
SIEMENS - JP Morgan with "neutral" rating
COVESTRO - Barclays starts with "overweight"
LANXESS - Barclays starts with "equal weight"
SYMRISE - Barclays starts with "equal weight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 06.23 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)
