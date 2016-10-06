FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Europe's largest insurer and World Bank subsidiary IFC will spend $500 million each on Third World infrastructure projects, it said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Union Investment, one of Deutsche Bank's top investors, backed the German flagship lender on Wednesday, saying that a sell-off in its shares was overdone.

German finance regulator Bafin has found no evidence to date that the lender has violated rules on money laundering in Russia, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, without citing the source of the information.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

EU antitrust regulators plan to disregard possible effects of Brexit when assessing the exchange operator's planned merger with London Stock Exchange, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, UNITED INTERNET

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent higher

United Internet indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom and United Internet are preparing rival bids for German web hosting provider Host Europe Group (HEG) ahead of an Oct. 10 deadline for non-binding offers, sources involved in the process told Reuters.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Cabin crew at Lufthansa's budget carrier Eurowings are preparing to strike next week in a row over contracts, the leader of their union, UFO, said.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Subscription period for Innogy initial public offering (IPO) due to end, with pricing expected at 35-36 euros per share.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

The drugs-packaging firm reported a bigger than expected rise in quarterly core profit on Thursday as strong sales of asthma inhalers helped bolster earnings at its Plastic & Devices division.

OSRAM

Indicated 10.7 percent higher

Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd wants to buy the lighting company and may offer to pay about 70 euros per Osram share, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday, without specifying the source of the information.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

By Wednesday, the acceptance of GCI's takeover offer for Aixtron had reached 24.6 percent. It needs to achieve 60 percent acceptance by a Friday deadline in order for the deal to be successful.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

Dialog Semiconductor said it was reviewing its full-year guidance after a Chinese holiday helped bolster third-quarter sales.

SLM SOLUTIONS

No indication available

The management and supervisory boards of SLM said they unanimously backed a takeover offer by General Electric's German business.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral", lifts price target to 87 euros from 75 euros

SYMRISE - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral", lifts price target to 74 euros from 57 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct,

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble plans to cut German taxes by 6.3 billion euros annually to stimulate domestic demand and counter global criticism that Germany's export-oriented economy has contributed to a global trade imbalance, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

German August industrial orders +1.0 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

