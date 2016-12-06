UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 pct higher/lower
Mercedes-Benz November sales figures expected.
AUTOS
VW indicated 0.3 pct higher/lower
A major auto trade group that includes Daimler and Volkswagen made a last-ditch effort to block the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from finalising tough fuel economy standards through the 2025 model year.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.3 pct higher
RWE indicated 0.4 pct higher
Germany's highest court due to rule at 0900 GMT on whether the country's decision to exit nuclear power was legal, helping to determine whether or not three power firms can pursue damage claims of up to 19 billion euros ($20.4 billion).
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 2.7 pct higher
The company presented updated clinical data for MorphoSys's investigational agents MOR208 and MOR202
BIOTEST
Indicated 4.1 pct higher
The company reported "encouraging" data from a Phase I/IIa study of Indatuximab Ravtansine (BT-062) in combination therapy in advanced multiple myeloma.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
The roof tile maker suffered a setback in its bid to fend off a hostile takeover by U.S. group Standard Industries after a court approved a temporary injunction against plans to raise capital.
CONSTANTIN MEDIEN, HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS
No indication available
Constantin Medien said its supervisory board chairman Dieter Hahn planned to offer 2.30 euros per share to buy the group, as well as 6.00 euros per share to take over Highlight Communications.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 19
MDAX
IN: INNOGY, UNIPER
OUT: RHOEN-KLINIKUM, DMG MORI
TECDAX
IN: MEDIGENE
OUT: AIXTRON
SDAX
IN: RHOEN-KLINIKUM, DMG MORI
OUT: LEIFHEIT, FERRATUM
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October industrial orders +4.9 pct m/m, biggest increase in more than two years.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources