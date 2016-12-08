FRANKFURT Dec 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank will extend its already generous asset buys on Thursday, aiming to boost stubbornly weak price growth, but with much of its firepower exhausted it may also debate sending a token signal about the eventual end of such purchases.

ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigned on Wednesday after a bruising referendum loss at the weekend, with most parliamentary factions pushing for an early election in a few months' time.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Italian healthcare group Bracco is working on a potential bid for the radiology supplies unit that Germany's Bayer AG is considering selling, people close to the matter said. Bayer late on Wednesday refuted the report, saying its radiology unit was not up for sale.

LINDE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

German industrial gases group Linde has invited U.S. rival Praxair to resume merger negotiations after Praxair offered concessions on the division of power in the combined entity, defusing a dispute which led to the collapse of talks two months ago.

Sources told Reuters the new company would be called Linde, with headquarters of the combined entity in Connecticut, United States, while a "meaningful" representation would be upheld in Germany.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The industrial group has become victim of a "very professional" attack by hackers seeking information on technology at its Industrial Solutions and Steel Europe businesses, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing Chief Information Officer Martin Hoelz.

Separately, Tata Steel UK offered British unions a deal guaranteeing jobs and investment on Wednesday in return for pension cuts, moving the company closer to merging its European assets with Thyssenkrupp.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The European Union will take action on Thursday against seven nations including Germany and Britain for failing to police car emissions rules, EU sources said, after the Volkswagen cheating scandal showed suspicious behaviour in the industry.

AIRBUS

Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

European planemaker Airbus will concentrate its German research at a single site and shift towards employing more contractors to promote innovation as part of a previously announced restructuring, its chief executive told German media.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The publisher plans to launch Germany's first daily newspaper focused on soccer on Jan. 20 as it seeks to stem declining sales at its classical print business, Matthias Bruegelmann, deputy editor in chief of Germany's top-selling daily paper Bild, said.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The industrial services group will hold off making any acquisitions until its earnings and cash flow have improved, Chief Executive Thomas Blades told Handelsblatt daily.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The fashion group plans to harmonise prices around the world, which means that the lowest price of a suit in Germany will rise to 599 euros from 499 euros, Chief Executive Mark Langer told Stuttgarter Zeitung.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 4.2 percent higher

Capital Stage on Wednesday evening said it projected 2017 sales revenues in excess of 200 million euros.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

November traffic figures due.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Jefferies cuts to "hold", cuts target price to 156 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 7.12 GMT.

