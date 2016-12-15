UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Dec 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks
MARKETS
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and signalled a faster pace of increases in 2017 as the Trump administration takes over with promises to boost growth through tax cuts, spending and deregulation.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company is still not happy with its business performance in the United States and will continue to invest heavily there, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told German business daily Handelsblatt, confirming there are no plans to sell Reebok.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower
European car sales rose 5.6 percent in November, according to industry data published on Thursday, with France's Renault leading the gains among major carmakers.
Separately, BMW said its venture capital unit BMW i Ventures has made a strategic investment in STRIVR Labs, the world leader in using virtual reality for professional training.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The automotive supplier will continue to post losses with products for electric cars until at least 2019, its Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart told WirtschaftsWoche. He also said based on the fourth quarter so far he was confident the group would reach its full-year targets.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
Deutsche Bank and German retail heiress Madeleine Schickedanz have agreed to settle a legal dispute, Germany's flagship carrier said on Wednesday. A source familiar with the matter said the settlement is worth less than 100 million euros ($105 million).
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
The European Commission continues to have concerns about the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group, but to a lesser extent than three months ago, the stock market operators said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, UNITED INTERNET
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.2 percent higher
United Internet indicated 0.2 percent higher
United Internet is poised to agreed a deal to buy Deutsche Telekom's webhosting business Strato, which could be valued at more than 500 million euros, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.1 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher
Talanx down 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Results of EIOPA's insurance stress test due after market close.
LINDE
Indicated 2 percent higher
Linde's British unit BOC would be managed out of Germany under a proposed merger deal with Praxair, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing company sources.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The carrier is due to hold a joint news conference with Brussels Airlines after saying it reached a deal to fully take over the Belgian carrier.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Lufthansa is seeking 100 million euros from a consortium of insurers for lost business due to the temporary shut-down of Brussels airport following an attack there in March.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Regional court ruling due on whether to admit a damages suit brought against RWE by a Peruvian farmer.
METRO
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Capital Markets Day due.
The group said it expects its consumer electronics unit, to be renamed Ceconomy, to lead consolidation in the sector after it is split from the wholesale and hypermarket food business next year.
EVOTEC
Indicated unchanged
Evotec affirmed its liquidity guidance for 2016 as it completed the acquisition of Cyprotex.
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The group said it had formed a strategic partnership with VocaLink, which would add the Pay by Bank app to its mobile payment solution boon.
BERTRANDT
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
THE posted a slight rise in full-year net profit and said it expected a positive development for 2016/17.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
The group said it expected its net profit to decline slightly this year from the 2015/16 level of 50.2 million euros.
DIC ASSET
Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it had secured 960 million euros of financing for its commercial portfolio. It also said it expects its funds from operations to rise to between 55 and 60 euros next year.
STABILUS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group presented full annual results and announced plans to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KWS SAAT - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MTU AERO ENGINES - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 7.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen 54.5 points vs 54.3, Services PMI seen at 54.9 vs 55.1, Composite PMI seen at 54.8 vs 55.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
($1 = 0.9520 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)
