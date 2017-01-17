UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Jan 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Blackrock, the second-largest shareholder in both Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group, publicly voiced its support for the $28 billion merger of the two European exchanges as key regulatory decisions on the tie-up loom.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The airline now expects to cut about 2,000 jobs by 2021 at its catering unit LSG, instead of a previously announced 1,700 jobs, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports, citing union Ver.di.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The carmaker plans to switch to CO2-based air conditioning cooling agents in the long run, it told daily Frankfurter Rundschau.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more than expected by analysts, as brands like Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie lifted its Consumer division.
ZALANDO
Indicated 4 percent lower
Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced a plan to open a new distribution hub in Sweden to speed up delivery to the Nordics as it reported slower sales growth than expected in the fourth quarter.
RATIONAL AG
The company said late on Monday it expected fiscal 2016 EBIT to come in at 166-167 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WACKER CHEMIE - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"; raises price target to 118 euros from 100 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei -1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 7.40 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Jan. ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at 18.3, up from 13.8. Current condition seen 65.0, up from 63.5 in Dec.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)
