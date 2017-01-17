FRANKFURT Jan 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Blackrock, the second-largest shareholder in both Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group, publicly voiced its support for the $28 billion merger of the two European exchanges as key regulatory decisions on the tie-up loom.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The airline now expects to cut about 2,000 jobs by 2021 at its catering unit LSG, instead of a previously announced 1,700 jobs, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports, citing union Ver.di.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The carmaker plans to switch to CO2-based air conditioning cooling agents in the long run, it told daily Frankfurter Rundschau.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more than expected by analysts, as brands like Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie lifted its Consumer division.

ZALANDO

Indicated 4 percent lower

Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer announced a plan to open a new distribution hub in Sweden to speed up delivery to the Nordics as it reported slower sales growth than expected in the fourth quarter.

RATIONAL AG

The company said late on Monday it expected fiscal 2016 EBIT to come in at 166-167 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"; raises price target to 118 euros from 100 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 7.40 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Jan. ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at 18.3, up from 13.8. Current condition seen 65.0, up from 63.5 in Dec.

