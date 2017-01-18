FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent
higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated up 0.2 pct
2016 was an extraordinarily successful year for Adidas,
Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung.
BAYER
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Bayer and Monsanto said on Tuesday they would spend
at least half of their agriculture research and development
budget in the United States over the next six years, following a
meeting with President-elect Donald Trump last week.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated up 1.0 pct
Germany's biggest lender finalized a $7.2 billion settlement
with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale of toxic
mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis,
the government agency said on Tuesday.
The bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its
fourth-quarter pretax profit from the civil monetary penalty,
Chief Executive John Cryan said wrote in a message to staff.
Deutsche Bank will slash bonuses for senior employees
including investment banker in London and New York by about 90
percent and announce the move on Wednesday, Spiegel reported,
without citing the source of the information.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Germany and the European Central Bank are pushing harder for
Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange to give
Frankfurt a greater role once they merge, now Britain is leaving
the European Union, people involved said.
FRESENIUS
Indicated up 0.3 pct
The healthcare group said it placed 2.6 billion euros in
notes to fund the purchase of Spanish hospital operator
Quirónsalud.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.8 pct
Final hearing at a U.S. district court to approve
compensation for U.S. dealers over damages related to the
emissions scandal.
The carmaker will launch its first electric model in Japan
this summer.
Volkswagen said it would delay any agreement with SAIC Motor
Corp to make Audi cars in China until at least 2018.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated up 0.2 pct
The commercial real estate group expects a valuation gain of
145 million euros for 2016.
SYMRISE
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Capital Markets Day due. CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram told
Boersen-Zeitung the company would continue to either maintain or
raise its dividend.
ADLER REAL ESTATE
Indicated down 0.1 pct
Adler Real Estate said it had completed the sale of its
Conwert stake and received 422 million euros, which it
planned to use to buy back debt.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
DIC Asset said it had exceeded its 2016 acquisition target
with acquisitions worth over 520 million euros.
SAF HOLLAND
Indicated down 0.7 pct
The commercial vehicle components maker will reduce the
number of manufacturing plants in the U.S. as part of a wider
restructuring of North American operations.
BERTELSMANN
Up 0.1 pct
Bertelsmann is open to raising its stake in Penguin Random
House, it said after joint venture partner Pearson said
it would issue an exit notice.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - Barclays raises to "overweight" from
"equal weight"
FRAPORT - Credit Suisse initiates with "neutral"
GERRESHEIMER - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from
"hold"
MUNICH RE - Citigroup cuts to "neutral"
UNIPER - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from
"overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 7.48 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Dec final CPI rose 0.7 pct m/m, 1.7 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Andreas Cremer)