FRANKFURT Jan 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Allianz formed a 15 year bancassurance agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to distribute general insurance products in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Bank CEO Cryan said "never say never" in response to a question about whether the lender plans a capital increase. The lender plans some small disposals over the next 12 months, its chief executive told CNBC on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank AG some employees on Wednesday that job cuts will continue even after Germany's largest lender slashed bonuses for senior staff, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions told Bloomberg.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The healthcare group says it will issue 500 million euros worth of convertible bonds.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Chief Executive Zachert expects moderate organic growth this year given geopolitical uncertainties, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

EVOTEC

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company said it entered a drug discovery collaboration with Asahi Kasei Pharma.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 0.4 pct in early Frankfurt trade

Rocket Internet Capital Partners (RICP) fund announces final closing with $1.0 billion in commitments.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF - JP Morgan raises to overweight from underweight

AURUBIS - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral", cuts price target to 50 euros from 54 euros

SCHAEFFLER - Jefferies raises to "buy", target price 16 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 7.28 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

