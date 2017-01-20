BERLIN Jan 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Regorafenib has been granted priority review in Japan for the second-line treatment of liver cancer, Bayer said on Friday.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

BMW plans to expand its cooperation with Daimler in purchasing components, the carmaker's new head of purchasing said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The head of unit Postbank, Frank Strauss, tells Handelsblatt he hopes for a better environment for IPOs this year after some positive signs in the last months. Deutsche Bank is planning to spin off Postbank.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The company placed 500 million euros of equity-neutral convertible bonds.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Former diplomat Gunter Pleuger will act as mediator in the arbitration process over a wage contract between Lufthansa and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, according to a letter to union members seen by Reuters.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated unchanged

The steelmaker is not planning a capital increase because the group has improved its liquidity and is financed for the next three years, CEO Heinrich Hiesinger was quoted as saying in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

U.S. law firm Jones Day will not draw up a separate report into its findings of the dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen said on Thursday. VW had already said it would not be publishing further comment on the Jones Day findings.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The company's MediaMarkt unit is trialling a new service to rent electronics to customers, Lennart Wehrmeier, COO Media-Saturn Deutschland, told Handelsblatt.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The company said on Thursday it plans to appoint supervisory board member Stephan Holzinger as new CEO, with Martin Seibert to move to deputy CEO.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HAPAG-LLOYD - Trader says HSBC lowers to "Reduce" from "Hold"

DUERR - Traders says Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 7.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Dec producer prices +0.4 pct m/m, +1 pct y/y, matching expectations.

