FRANKFURT Jan 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
CARMAKERS
BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.8 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher
German automakers warned on Wednesday the United States would suffer significant economic damage from imposing trade curbs, after President Donald Trump put renewed pressure on U.S. carmakers to build more vehicles at home.
Separately, a senior career Environmental Protection Agency official said the massive fines paid by Volkswagen and criminal indictment of seven executives are a "very strong deterrent" to cheating by other automakers.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 0.9 percent higher
Ryanair is in talks about providing connecting flights to AlItalia's long-haul services and has raised objections with German authorities about a Lufthansa-Air Berlin tie-up, as it tries to ease its expansion in continental Europe.
AIRBUS
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The planemaker faces an additional tax charge from the German government which could amount to tens of millions euros, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The forklift truck maker said it was setting up a joint venture with Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift that will make industrial components in Texas.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Software AG reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly core profit, citing one-off effects, but forecast accelerating sales growth for its high-margin licenses and maintenance services.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The real estate group said it had reached nearly full occupancy at its two office properties in Berlin after striking new rental agreements.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The pet supplies retailer forecast its sales would rise to at least 1.125 billion euros this year, after 908 million in 2016.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight", lifts target price to 89.25 euros from 87 euros
VOSSLOH - HSBC resumes with "hold" rating, 59 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 7.12 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The mood among German consumers improved further heading into February to reach its highest in five months, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting shoppers remain upbeat despite the Berlin Christmas market attack and increased political uncertainties.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)
