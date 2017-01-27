BERLIN/FRANKFURT Jan 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0702 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

The European Union's financial hubs must seize the opportunity of Britain's exit from the bloc, or risk losing out to New York, Singapore or Shanghai, Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan said on Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger warned shareholders that it would take time to forge a deal for its Steel Europe business with a rival such as Tata Steel.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.

QIAGEN

No indication available

The group said its QuantiFERON tuberculosis test had been selected by the Republic of Korea Armed Forces for the screening of more than 340,000 recruits during 2017.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Capital Markets Day due.

Separately, a majority of EU countries on Thursday opposed a European Commission plan to extend anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panels for two years, according to EU diplomats, putting pressure on the EU executive to review its proposal.

ZEAL NETWORK

Down 15 pct in early Frankfurt trade

The company said it expected its EBIT to reach 30 to 40 million euros this year and said it would announce a dividend in 2017 and beyond of at least 1 euro per share.

SHW

Down 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Tesla confirmed on Thursday it was behind the cancelled electric car order at supplier SHW, but denied it had anything to do with political pressure.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

THYSSENKRUPP - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", lifts target price to 12.75 euros from 9.75 euros

AAREAL BANK - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

MTU AERO ENGINES - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises price target to 121 euros from 99 euros

STABILUS - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating, 65 euros price target

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING - Berenberg starts with "buy", 30 euros target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 7.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December import prices +1.9 pct m/m, +3.5 pct y/y. Poll had seen prices +1.3 pct m/m, +2.7 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)