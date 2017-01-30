FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jan 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The German insurer is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources. QBE has a market value of close to $17 billion.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

Weekly Der Spiegel cited an internal memo by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office as saying it was doubtful whether Bayer would meet its goal of winning all antitrust approvals for the takeover of Monsanto by the end of this year, given the expected scrutiny. The Chancellor's office declined to comment. Bayer said it continued to expect completion of the deal by end-2017.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The European Union will see growing public discontent in other member states unless leaders take steps to overhaul EU structures and institutions, chief executive John Cryan told German daily newspaper Die Welt.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.l percent higher

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Lufthansa will hold a joint news conference on their cooperation plans in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the airlines said on Sunday.

Separately, a Lufthansa executive told news agency dpa the airline could put jets in a new unit as it tries to bring costs down.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Merck's Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told Handelsblatt he expected more takeovers in the pharma industry.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Germany's motor industry watchdog raised suspicions Volkswagen was using prototype vehicles to lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in tests in 2015, soon after the carmaker's manipulation of diesel emissions tests was uncovered, newspaper Berliner Zeitung reported on Saturday.

WIRECARD

Indicated unchanged

The payments processing company reported preliminary full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 307.4 million euros, up 35 percent. It confirmed its his forecast for 2017 EBITDA of 382-400 million euros.

ENBW

No indication available

The energy utility plans this year to install 64 new wind turbines across 16 sites with a total generating capacity of more than 200 megawatts (MW), having doubled its wind power capacity in 2016, a top executive told German newspaper "Heilbronner Stimme" on Saturday.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Q4 results due.

HSBC TRINKAUS

The bank does not exclude additional capital needs, its finance chief told Boersen Zeitung.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LEG IMMOBILIEN AG - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"

SOFTWARE AG : HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

EX-DIVIDEND

THYSSENKRUPP - dividend 0.15 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 7.32 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German preliminary January inflation data due at 1300 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

