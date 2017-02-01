UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
CEO Carsten Spohr to host a joint press conference in Abu Dhabi with Etihad counterpart James Hogan to talk about plans for further cooperation. The two carriers have said they are interested in working together on catering and maintenance.
SIEMENS
Indicated 4.1 pct higher
The top European engineering group raised its earnings forecasts on Tuesday after industrial business profit jumped 26 percent in the fiscal first quarter, lifted by its factory automation unit.
It on Wednesday proposed former SAP co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 2 pct lower
Shareholder General Atlantic is offering about 1.84 million shares or about 1.7 percent of total outstanding shares for around 47.65 euros ($51.38) apiece, its bookrunner said on Tuesday.
RTL GROUP
Up 1.2 pct in early trades
The media group said it will not excise a call option to get the remaining 49 percent of multi-channel networks BroadbandTV.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated unchanged
The company placed 500,000 shares in Agrana at an offer price of 100 euros a share.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated unchanged
The German specialty chemicals maker posted a 44-percent rise in core earnings in the fourth quarter, significantly beating analyst forecasts, citing "lively customer demand" across all business units.
SILTRONIC
Up 0.7 pct in early trades
The company said it expected sales of at least 1 billion euros after reporting 933 million for 2016 and added price negotiations were going well.
BRAAS MONIER, BET AT HOME COM
Braas Monier down 0.1 pct in early trades
Bet-at-home.com will replace Braas Mornier in the SDAX as of Feb. 3, Deutsche Boerse said late Tuesday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SIEMENS - 3.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
VONOVIA - Deutsche Bank raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
METRO AG - Jefferies lowers to "Hold" from "Buy"
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - Deutsche Bank cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 0717 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen flat at 56.5 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)
