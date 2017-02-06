UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Moody's has upgraded the company's long-term rating to A2 from A3, with a stable outlook, changed from positive, the ratings agency said on Friday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Bank took out full-page ads in some German newspapers at the weekend, apologising for "serious errors" including the misselling of mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis that cost the bank billions of euros.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Rumours that Thyssenkrupp wants to sell its naval business, Marine Systems, refuse to go away, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday. It said favourites to buy the business would be French state-owned DCNS or Germany's Rheinmetall, citing people familiar with the company.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
German fish distributor Deutsche See is suing Volkswagen for misrepresenting the fleet of vehicles it leased as environmentally friendly, becoming the first major customer to sue Europe's biggest carmaker over its diesel-test cheating.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Global spot copper concentrate (ore) treatment and refining charges started 2017 strongly, Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis said, forecasting this should continue.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Salzgitter sees a further rise in profit this year as steel prices rise and restructuring measures continue to bear fruit, its chief executive told German daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Nemetschek has around 200 million euros available for acquisitions and currently has a shortlist of 10-12 companies in the United States, Europe and Asia, Chief Executive Patrik Heider told the Euro am Sonntag.
S&T
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Kontron, in which S&T holds a stake of almost 30 percent, said late on Friday it had successfully restructured its financing.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The holding company plans to make one or two acquisitions in medical technology, Chief Executive Juergen Abromeit told daily Handelsblatt.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
METRO - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ZALANDO - RBC starts with "outperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 7.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Higher demand for capital goods at home and abroad drove the biggest monthly increase in German industrial orders in around 2-1/2 years in December, data showed on Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources