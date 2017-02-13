FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

China's Wanda eyes Deutsche Bank unit Postbank, Financial Times reported on Monday.

Separately, RBC Daily reported that Russia's tax service is seeking to charge Deutsche Bank Russian unit with over 10 billion roubles ($171.54 million) in extra profit tax.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.

The carmaker said it has no plans to keep a large number of temporary workers on its books following a media report saying management at the carmaker's VW brand would retain about 2,000 of them as labour leaders and executives wrestle over the company's turnaround plan.

Swedish trucks division Scania will deliver 1,350 buses to cities in Iran.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German copper smelter on Monday confirmed its fiscal 2016/17 outlook after reporting a higher-than-expected operating profit for the first quarter.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The real estate firm keeps looking for possible acquisitions in the property market, finance chief Philip Grosse told Boersen-Zeitung.

OSRAM

No indication available

The lighting group has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.

STADA

Indicated 15.7 percent higher

The generic drugmaker said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.

GfK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in the market research firm, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.

HHLA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company reported a rise in 2016 EBIT to 163 million euros from 157 million.

SCOUT24

No indication available

The online classified ads firm said 2016 ordinary operating EBITDA is expected to come in at 224.5 million euros from 189.6 million on 12.3 percent higher revenues of 442.1 million euros.

PFEIFER VACUUM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Busch-Gruppe has launched its 96.20 euro/share offer. Offer period runs from Feb. 13-March 13.

STABILUS

Indicated 5.3 percent higher

The company confirmed its 2016/17 outlook. Its fiscal first quarter profit rose to 29.8 million euros from 13.5 million on 25.9 percent higher revenues of 210.7 million euros.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Berlin's long-delayed international airport is scheduled to open in June next year, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported, citing internal documents of the airport operator.

BEATE UHSE

Chief Operating Officer Dennis van Allemeersch will leave the company on March 15.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE - Berenberg cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

