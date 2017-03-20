FRANKFURT, March 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German carmaker plans to invest $200 million in the next five years to train staff in the United States, Chief Executive Harald Krueger told Bild am Sonntag.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The lender on Sunday said it would issue 687.5 million new shares from its authorised capital at 11.65 euros each, as part of an 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion) capital increase.

Separately, annual report, capital increase prospectus due.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Chief Executive Joe Kaeser emphasized the group's commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing after a meeting at the White House on Friday, the company said.

The German industrial and engineering giant also said a decision not to publish a manuscript about the company's recent history, including some findings about a corruption scandal, did not amount to a cover-up.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.

VW targets at least 20 percent sales growth in the United States this year using an aggressive pricing policy which positions the VW brand in a slightly lower price segment, U.S. chief Hinrich Woebcken told Automobilwoche.

Sportscar brand Porsche will invest hundreds of millions of euros in digital services to offset an expected decline in car sales in the coming years, its finance chief said on Friday.

A large stake in Porsche SE, the holding company which controls VW may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.

INNOGY

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German energy utility is building 1,000 electric car charging stations with blockchain technology, WirtschaftsWoche said.

TALANX

No indication available

Talanx said it expected group gross premiums to grow by more than 1 percent this year, as it reported full fourth-quarter results. The insurer had said on Feb. 7 its 2016 net profit came to slightly more than 900 million euros and raised its net profit guidance for 2017 to around 800 million.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 22:

SDAX

IN: MLP

OUT: GFK

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - Macquarie raises to "outperform" from "neutral", lifts price target to 7.50 euros from 7 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 7.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February producer prices +0.2 pct m/m, +3.1 pct m/m. Had been seen +0.3 pct m/m, +3.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

