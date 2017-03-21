UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Full Q4 results, news conference due. The carmaker reported preliminary figures on March 9, with startup costs for its new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 10.6 percent lower
Subscription period for Deutsche Bank's 8 billion euro ($8.6 billion) capital increase begins.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Unlike rival Siemens, General Electric has no plans to spin off its medical technology business, GE Healthcare Chief Executive John Flannery told German daily Handelsblatt.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
Porsche SE indicated 0.1 percent higher
Annual results due from Porsche SE, the company that controls Volkswagen.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.l percent higher
Personnel chief Michael Bernhardt said voluntary redundancies at the industrial services company's headquarters had been completed, according to an interview in daily Mannheimer Morgen.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The real estate group said it expected its operating profit (FFO I) to rise to 425 million euros after jumping 26 percent to 384 million in 2016.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The lubricants maker said it expects its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to grow by 1 to 5 percent this year.
SGL
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The carbon specialist said full-year adjusted EBIT rose to 20.7 million euros, slightly above the 18.7 million forecast by analysts. SGL expects a mid-single digit percentage increase in sales and adjusted EBIT growth at a faster rate than sales.
WCM
No indication available
The group said it would pay out at least half of its funds from operations for 2017 again, as it reported preliminary results for 2016.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy" - traders
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS cuts to "sell" from "buy" - traders
MUNICH RE - Bernstein cuts to "market perform", keeps target price at 185 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 7.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources