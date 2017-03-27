FRANKFURT, March 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 percent lower

Ryanair will increase its market share in Germany to 20 percent in two to three years, CEO Michael O'Leary tells German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Thomas Cook wants to hang on to its loss-making German airline Condor, CEO Peter Fankhauser tells the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview

DAIMLER

Indicated 1 percent lower

Daimler wants to take a stake of 15 percent in Hong Kong Mercedes dealer Lei Shing Hong Auto International (LSH), a move that the German competition authority is examining, trade weekly Automobilewoche reports.

AURUBIS

Indicated 1 percent lower

Juergen Schachler, the new CEO of Aurubis, could imagine a large acquisition as Europe's biggest copper smelter expands into production of other non-ferrous metals, he tells the Euro am Sonntag magazine.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Indicated up 0.7 percent in early floor trading

Annual report due. The lender published preliminary results on March 8, posting its best profit since the financial crisis on Wednesday, helped by a debt settlement with Austrian bad bank Heta.

STROEER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

To propose a dividend of 1.10 euros a share. Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 22 and forecast 2017 EBITDA of more than 320 million euros.

CANCOM

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 9, with EBITDA jumping by 15 percent.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Indicated 1.6 percent lower in early floor trading

Annual news conference due. The group has already published preliminary results and said on Friday it expected improving freight rates to push its earnings higher this year.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Annual news conference due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 22 and said it saw continued growth this year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen unchanged at 111.0 points, current conditions at 118.3 vs 118.4 and expectations at 104.3 vs 104.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

