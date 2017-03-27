FRANKFURT, March 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0607 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks on Monday:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1 percent lower
Ryanair will increase its market share in Germany to
20 percent in two to three years, CEO Michael O'Leary tells
German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Thomas Cook wants to hang on to its loss-making
German airline Condor, CEO Peter Fankhauser tells the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview
DAIMLER
Indicated 1 percent lower
Daimler wants to take a stake of 15 percent in Hong Kong
Mercedes dealer Lei Shing Hong Auto International (LSH), a move
that the German competition authority is examining, trade weekly
Automobilewoche reports.
AURUBIS
Indicated 1 percent lower
Juergen Schachler, the new CEO of Aurubis, could imagine a
large acquisition as Europe's biggest copper smelter expands
into production of other non-ferrous metals, he tells the Euro
am Sonntag magazine.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
Indicated up 0.7 percent in early floor trading
Annual report due. The lender published preliminary results
on March 8, posting its best profit since the financial crisis
on Wednesday, helped by a debt settlement with Austrian bad bank
Heta.
STROEER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
To propose a dividend of 1.10 euros a share. Annual report
due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 22 and
forecast 2017 EBITDA of more than 320 million euros.
CANCOM
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Annual report due. The group published preliminary results
on Feb. 9, with EBITDA jumping by 15 percent.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Indicated 1.6 percent lower in early floor trading
Annual news conference due. The group has already published
preliminary results and said on Friday it expected improving
freight rates to push its earnings higher this year.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Annual news conference due. The group published preliminary
results on Feb. 22 and said it saw continued growth this year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate
seen unchanged at 111.0 points, current conditions at 118.3 vs
118.4 and expectations at 104.3 vs 104.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Emma Thomasson and Edward
Taylor)