BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LINDE
Indicated unchanged
Opposition is growing among worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde to plans for a merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Annual report due. The lender published preliminary figures on Feb. 23 and said it expected its 2017 consolidated operating profit to come to 260-300 million euros.
SLM SOLUTIONS
No indication available
SLM said it expected 2017 sales of 110-120 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10-13 percent.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Jan. 26 and forecast a decline in its 2017 EBITDA to 70-90 million euros.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on March 3, announced a flat dividend and forecast a significant rise in 2017 earnings.
BET-AT-HOME.COM
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on March 6, forecast 2017 EBITDA of 34-38 million euros and has announced a total dividend of 7.50 euros for 2016.
BIOTEST
Preference shares indicated 3.6 percent higher
Biotest said it was in discussions with China's Creat Group Corp about being taken over for 28.50 euros per ordinary share and 19 euros per preference share in a public tender offer.
Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 16, with EBIT from continuing operations up 73 percent.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated unchanged
Full Q4 results due. The automotive supplier published preliminary figures on Feb. 28 and said it would issue guidance for 2017 on March 30.
HHLA
Indicated 8.9 percent lower
The port logistics firm forecast 2017 operating profit (EBIT) in a range of 130-160 million euros.
EX-DIVIDEND
DAIMLER - dividend 3.25 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
Time: 6.58 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German preliminary March inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.4 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
