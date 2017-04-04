FRANKFURT, April 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher

Carmakers reported U.S. deliveries for March. BMW's and Mercedes-Benz's monthly sales were up 3.3 percent each and VW's up 2.7 percent. Audi deliveries rose 1.7 percent.

Industry-wide car sales in Italy rose 18.2 percent in March.

Separately, German monthly car sales data expected.

BASF, UNIPER

BASF indicated 0.1 percent lower

Uniper indicated 0.2 percent lower

Gazprom's Western partners for the Nord Stream 2 will decide by the end of 2017 how to get involved in the pipeline project, the chief executive of Austrian energy group OMV told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Germany's Deutsche Bank has bought a 12.5 percent stake in auction platform TrustBills, the bank said on Monday.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Australian unit Cimic said its Leighton Asia won a A$278 million ($210.6 million) contract for the expansion of Hong Kong airport.

INNOGY

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group aims to strengthen its international business to have a market share of at least 10 percent in each of its markets, sales chief Martin Herrmann told Handelsblatt in an interview.

DIC ASSET

Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate group said it had sold a real estate package worth 143 million euros ($152.5 million), bringing its revenues to two thirds of its full-year 2017 target.

GRENKE

Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group said its new business jumped 21.5 percent in the first quarter.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Goldman Sachs starts the stock with "buy"

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - S&P revises its outlook on Deutsche Boerse to "stable" from credit watch "negative", with an "AA" rating.

SUEDZUCKER - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral", lower price target to 18 euros from 23 euros

INDEX CHANGES AS OF APRIL 4:

DAX

IN: DEUTSCHE BOERSE

OUT DEUTSCHE BOERSE (tendered shares)

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

