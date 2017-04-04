UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, April 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher
Carmakers reported U.S. deliveries for March. BMW's and Mercedes-Benz's monthly sales were up 3.3 percent each and VW's up 2.7 percent. Audi deliveries rose 1.7 percent.
Industry-wide car sales in Italy rose 18.2 percent in March.
Separately, German monthly car sales data expected.
BASF, UNIPER
BASF indicated 0.1 percent lower
Uniper indicated 0.2 percent lower
Gazprom's Western partners for the Nord Stream 2 will decide by the end of 2017 how to get involved in the pipeline project, the chief executive of Austrian energy group OMV told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Germany's Deutsche Bank has bought a 12.5 percent stake in auction platform TrustBills, the bank said on Monday.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Australian unit Cimic said its Leighton Asia won a A$278 million ($210.6 million) contract for the expansion of Hong Kong airport.
INNOGY
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group aims to strengthen its international business to have a market share of at least 10 percent in each of its markets, sales chief Martin Herrmann told Handelsblatt in an interview.
DIC ASSET
Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate group said it had sold a real estate package worth 143 million euros ($152.5 million), bringing its revenues to two thirds of its full-year 2017 target.
GRENKE
Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said its new business jumped 21.5 percent in the first quarter.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Goldman Sachs starts the stock with "buy"
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - S&P revises its outlook on Deutsche Boerse to "stable" from credit watch "negative", with an "AA" rating.
SUEDZUCKER - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral", lower price target to 18 euros from 23 euros
INDEX CHANGES AS OF APRIL 4:
DAX
IN: DEUTSCHE BOERSE
OUT DEUTSCHE BOERSE (tendered shares)
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Chinese markets closed.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
