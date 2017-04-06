FRANKFURT, April 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1 percent lower

Subscription period for capital increase due to end.

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.3 percent lower

Munich Re indicated 0.3 percent lower

Talanx down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

A European Union watchdog will cut an interest rate used to price liabilities at euro zone insurers such as Munich Re, AXA and Allianz, a step that could mean some firms having to hold more capital.

LINDE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Supervisory board due to meet. It is expected to discuss a planned merger with Praxair but will not yet vote on the deal as terms are still being negotiated.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

The drugs-packaging firm said its major pharmaceutical customers had been more cautious in placing orders due to uncertainty over the new U.S. administration's policies, as it published first-quarter results.

HELLA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a 17 percent jump in third-quarter adjusted EBIT.

INNOGY

Indicated unchanged

The company issued a 750 million euro senior bond.

S&T

Indicated 1 percent higher

The group said it aimed for its full-year revenues to rise significantly this year and reach the 1 billion euro mark next year, as it reported 2016 financial results.

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The payment services provider announced a dividend hike to 0.16 euros per share from 0.14 euros a year earlier, as it published its annual financial report.

VTG

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on March 7, said it expected its sales and EBITDA to rise slightly this year and hiked its dividend.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HENKEL - 1.62 eur/pref shr dividend proposed

SARTORIUS - 0.46 eur/pref shr, 0.45 eur/ordinary shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FREENET - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders picked up in February after plummeting the previous month but the rise in contracts for factories in Europe's largest economy was weaker than expected, data showed on Thursday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)