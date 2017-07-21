German stocks - Factors to watch on July 21

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Fresenius

Indicated unchanged

The company named Rachel Empey as CFO with effect from Aug 1. She comes to Fresenius from Telefonica Deutschland.

Siemens

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The industrial group will exit its Russian power-plant joint venture Interautomatika in light of a scandal that saw four gas turbines it sold for use in Russia turn up in Crimea, a region subject to EU sanctions, it said on Friday.

Volkswagen

Indicated unchanged

The European Commission is examining whether German automakers colluded in systems they used to clean exhaust emissions as part of investigations triggered by the Volkswagen scandal, Handelsblatt reports.

Italy's Benetton family is vying with motorbike firms and buyout funds for control of Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, which is being sold by Germany's Volkswagen, sources involved in the process told Reuters.

In an interview with Swiss paper NZZ, CEO Matthias Mueller said a mixture of petrol and diesel engines would be needed for the foreseeable future.

Sartorius

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

Confirmed its annual guidance after Q2 results. Poll

Telefonica Deutschland

Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading

The company appointed Markus Rolle as its new CFO, effective Aug 1, and reiterated its full-year outlook.

Ex-Dividend

SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.45 euros/shr

Analysts' Views

HANNOVER RE - Morgan Stanley assumes coverage with "Underweight"; 105.90 eur price target

ZALANDO - Berenberg cuts to "Sell" from "Hold"

DRILLISCH - Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight" rating; target price 66 euros

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.33 GMT.

German Economic Data

No economic data scheduled.

European Factors to Watch

Diaries

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Victoria Bryan)