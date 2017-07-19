German stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

3 Min Read
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The carmaker said on Tuesday its management board had approved measures to cut diesel pollution including an investment of 220 million euros ($255 million) to update over three million Mercedes-Benz diesel engine cars in Europe.
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent lower
German financial regulator Bafin is asking German banks for their views on new guidelines on a tax-avoidance scheme known as "dividend stripping" or "cum-cum" trades. Bafin said it wanted to gain an understanding of how it could affects banks' solvency and whether more supervisory measures would be necessary.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Niek Jan van Damme, head of Deutsche Telekom's home market of Germany, is quitting a year early at the end of the year to make way for Dirk Woessner of Canada's Rogers Communications , Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The real estate company said a joint venture with Quantum Immobilien sold its property Kaisergalerie in Hamburg for 170 million euros.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven launched a fresh takeover offer for the generic drugmaker on Wednesday, giving shareholders until Aug. 16 to tender their shares, the companies said.
Indicated unchanged
The group said it would issue new shares after it agreed in a settlement to improve the exchange ratio for shareholders of S&T System Integration & Technology Distribution.
Indicated 1 percent lower
The company said it was taking over Cara Plasma with one plasma collection centre in Czech Republic, increasing its number of plasma centres to 16 in Europe.
Shares in German truck and trailer parts maker Jost-Werke will be issued at 26 to 28 euros ($30.11-$32.42) a share, the lower half of the placement range, the banks leading the private share placement said on Tuesday.
COMMERZBANK - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
RATIONAL - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 533 euros from 515 euros
OSRAM - Berenberg starts with "buy", 87 euro price target
METRO WHOLESALE & FOOD - Barclays starts with "overweight" rating, 23 euros price target
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
