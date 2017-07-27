German stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

u.s. Fed

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it expected to start winding down its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon" in a sign of confidence in the U.S. economy.

Allianz

The insurer forecast late on Wednesday that full-year operating profit would be near the upper end of its target range after its preliminary second-quarter earnings improved across all business segments.

Autos

Britain's car-makers and traders are starting to feel the strains of Brexit, and output this year is likely fall short of the industry's expectations, the head of the leading UK group in the sector said.

Also, the CEOs of BMW and Daimler are to meet this week to discuss whether to continue pursuing a merger of their carsharing units Car2Go and Drive Now, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

Basf

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 29 percent at 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion). Poll:

Bayer

Q2 results due. Underlying EBITDA seen down 2 percent at 3 billion euros. Poll:

Deutsche Bank

Q2 results due. Net income seen jumping to 273 million euros from 18 million in yr-earlier period. Poll:

Deutsche Bank's planned listing of its asset management arm is unlikely before the first half of next year and could be later, as it wants more time to refine and sell the business's strategy to potential investors, people close to the matter said.

Also, a source said that Deutsche Bank is close to a deal to get former board members to contribute substantial sums towards the costs of the bank's past misconduct, as Germany's biggest lender seeks to rebuild its reputation.

Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that its first-half performance was slightly below its expectations and full year earnings were likely to be at the lower end of its forecast range.

Volkswagen

Q2 results due. Operating profit before special items seen up 2.8 percent at 4.51 billion euros. Poll:

Also, Volkswagen said cooperation among carmakers on technical issues is a common industry practice but declined comment on allegations that it engaged in anti-competitive conduct with other German carmakers.

Separately, Germany's highest court ruled on Wednesday that Munich prosecutors had no right for the time being to evaluate materials seized during a raid in March on U.S. law firm Jones Day.

Airbus

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 23 percent at 910 million euros. Poll:

Osram

The company on Wednesday confirmed its outlook for the 2017 fiscal year. Poll:

Dialog Semiconductor

Q2 results due.

Draegerwerk

Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results earlier this month, showing a 20 percent drop in operating profit, but stuck with its full-year guidance.

Qiagen

Q2 results due around 2000 GMT. Adjusted EBIT seen up 17.8 percent at 81.5 million euros. Poll:

Dmg Mori

Q2 results due.

Takkt

Q2 results due.

Enbw

H1 results due.

Annual General Meetings

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed

German Economic Data

German GfK consumer sentiment for August due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged at 10.6 points.

