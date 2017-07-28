German stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

5 Min Read
FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 4.7 percent higher
The sportswear maker raised its full-year outlook after improving margins helped the German sportswear maker to achieve an 18 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit. Net income now seen between 1.36 and 1.39 bln eur.
BMW indicated 0.8 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.7 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower
A Stuttgart court is due to rule in a case over an environmental lobby group's push for a complete ban of diesel vehicles from the city of Stuttgart.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The Polish unit of Millennium bcp, Millennium Bank , moved closer to buying Deutsche Bank's Polish unit, Millennium bcp's chief executive said on Thursday.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
German court ruling due in case against a man who committed a cyber attack last year that infected nearly 1 million routers used to access Deutsche Telekom's internet service.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The industrial gases group beat expectations with a 2 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit. It provided no update in its first-half report on its planned merger with Praxair.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
European Union states have given initial backing to a German proposal to blacklist several more Russian nationals and companies over the delivery of Siemens DE gas turbines to Crimea, but made no final decision, diplomats said.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
H1 results due from Volkswagen's VW brand, truckmaker MAN and premium carmaker Audi.
Also, Germany will recall Porsche Cayenne models equipped with 3-litre diesel engine after finding potentially illegal emissions controlling software in the vehicles.
Volkswagen said on Thursday it expects cash outflows related to dieselgate to stay below 20 billion euros in 2017.
Separately, California regulators gave Volkswagen the go-ahead on Thursday to start expanding clean vehicle infrastructure across the state, after debate over whether the German automaker's plan would do enough to help disadvantaged communities.
Also, Volkswagen's Porsche said it would leave the top category of Le Mans, LMP1, at the end of the season and instead start competing in the Formula E electric-car racing championship in 2019.
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
MTU Aero Engines upgraded its full-year sales and profit targets on Friday, after reporting better than expected second quarter profit thanks to booming demand for maintenance of passenger jet engines.
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The steelmaker said strong sales of strip steel had boosted first half pretax profit. Salzgitter now anticipates 2017 sales of around 9 billion euros, pre-tax profit of between 150-200 million euros, and a higher return on capital.
Indicated unchanged
The specialty chemicals maker raised its core profit outlook for the full year, citing the strength of its chemical business as well as income from the reduction of its stake in Siltronic AG.
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The software company affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a jump in first-half earnings.
Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group affirmed its recently raised full-year guidance as it reported a 37 percent jump in second-quarter core profit.
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group hiked its guidance for 2017 net profit to 118 to 124 million euros as it reported first-half results.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The maker of car wash systems forecast its full-year EBIT margin would exceed 12 percent, as it reported first-half financial results.
DEUTSCHE BANK - Macquarie cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", cuts target price to 16.50 euros from 19.00 euros
METRO WHOLESALE & FOOD - HSBC starts with "hold", 18.50 target price
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.22 GMT.
German preliminary July inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8536 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)