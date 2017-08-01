German stocks - Factors to watch on August 1

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Fresenius

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The diversified healthcare group saw adjusted net income jump 21 percent, bolstered by new drug launches at its U.S. generic infusion division Kabi and by newly-acquired Quironsalud, Spain's largest hospital chain.

Fresenius Medical Care

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The world's largest provider of kidney dialysis posted a 2 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, missing consensus, as growth in the number of dialysis patients was offset by higher personnel expenses and other costs.

Heidelbergcement

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The cement maker reported flat second-quarter sales and a slight decrease in earnings, missing expectations, which it blamed on the timing of religious holidays and poor weather that hampered construction.

Infineon

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The chipmaker posted revenue in line with forecasts while profit topped expectations in spite of a sequential decline in its autos business.

Fuchs Petrolub

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The lubricants maker raised its full-year revenue target as it reported a jump in first-half sales, citing strong organic growth in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Americas.

Rheinmetall

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Rheinmetall's plans to build a factory in Turkey are delayed, German daily Die Welt reported. It cited the company as saying it did not yet have Turkish approval for the project.

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5.45 GMT.

German Economic Data

German July Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 58.3.

German July jobless figures due at 0800 GMT. Seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 5.7 pct.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Maria Sheahan)