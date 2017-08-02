German stocks - Factors to watch on August 2

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

Autos

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.7 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

German monthly new car registrations expected.

BMW brand's North America sales plunged 15 percent in July to 21,965 cars.

BMW never discussed the possibility of fitting diesel cars with illicit defeat devices, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing executive Markus Duesmann.

German ministers and car executives will meet on Wednesday to try to find ways to cut diesel emissions and stave off moves by some cities to ban polluting vehicles.

Commerzbank

Indicated 3.9 percent lower

Commerzbank swung to a net loss in the second quarter amid weak markets and after booking job-related restructuring charges of about 807 million euros.

Lufthansa

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Lufthansa said it expected third-quarter unit revenues to be stable, and increased the forecast for its air freight unit after a good start to the year. The airline published preliminary figures and raised its full-year profit target on July 17.

Vonovia

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's biggest residential real estate company stuck with its raised core profit guidance as it reported a 18 percent rise in first-half earnings.

Axel Springer

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild, sees full-year earnings at the upper end of its forecast range after a strong first half driven by classified ads and digital subscriptions.

Evonik

No indication available

The chemical company will raise prices for fatty amines and derivatives from Sept. 1.

Hugo Boss

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The fashion house reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and net profit after a restructuring plan to close stores and cut prices bore fruit and demand picked up in China.

K+S

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The potash company is pondering smaller strategic changes in its fertiliser business as well as steps to improve its IT infrastructure, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing executive Otto Lose.

Kuka

Order intake rose 12.8 percent in Q2, received orders for production system for electric vehicle batteries. Guidance increased. Sees EBIT margin of more than 5.5 percent and revenues around 3.3 bln euros.

Nemetschek

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The software maker is said to explore the sale of James Bond's 3D software, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

EBIT rose 33 percent to 35.9 million euros.

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.12 GMT.

