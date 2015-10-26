BERLIN/FRANKFURT Oct 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Daimler indicated unchanged

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany has set a Nov. 10 deadline for Toll Collect, a joint venture of Daimler and Deutsche Telekom, to bid for a contract to extend a truck toll to all federal roads, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

U.S. regulators are expanding their probe into Deutsche Bank as a money laundering investigation of a Moscow unit has widened into possible sanctions violations, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

RWE

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Utilities RWE, Vattenfall and Mibrag will start shifting coal-fired power plant capacity to Germany's power reserve at the start of the European winter next year as part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions, the government said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen's new head, Matthias Mueller, will update German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the carmaker's internal investigation into an emissions-rigging scandal during a trip to China, a person close to the matter told Reuters.

Separately, Manager Magazin reported on Saturday that Volkswagen will freeze managerial promotions next year at its VW division as part of a savings drive to help meet the cost of a scandal over diesel emissions tests.

Also, news agency DPA reported Volkswagen may offer VW owners in Germany discounts on new cars if they turn in certain old models affected by the emissions scandal.

A person briefed on the Volkswagen inquiry told The New York Times the carmaker was going beyond those responsible for installing illegal software to include managers who may have learned of the deception and failed to take appropriate action. (nyti.ms/206IadG)

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus CEO Tom Enders said Germany should deregulate its labour market and create more lower-paid jobs to help refugees find work and integrate better into society.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, LEG IMMOBILIEN

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.1 percent higher

No indication available for LEG Immobilien

Credit rating agency Moody's placed Deutsche Wohnen's A3 rating on review for downgrade after it withdrew its offer for peer LEG Immobilien. Moody's changed its outlook on LEG's Baa1 rating to stable.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported better than expected rise in third quarter profit thanks to a tailwind from the U.S. dollar exchange rate and confirmed its targets for the year.

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company aims to continue making small bolt-on acquisitions in addition to organic growth to expand outside its German home market, CFO Burkhard Ley tells Boersen-Zeitung.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The real estate firm aims to buy more properties in Germany, Chief Executive Klaus Schmitt tells business weekly Euro am Sonntag.

SCHALTBAU

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q3 results due.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The carrier and major shareholder Etihad Airways have until mid-January to find a workaround for their disputed code share flights, the German transport ministry said on Friday, approving the flights for what it said was the last time.

PNE WIND AG

No indicated available

The company's shareholders elected six new supervisory board members and voted on a dividend.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - SocGen raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts price target to 196 euros from 170 euros

THYSSENKRUPP - Citigroup cuts the stock to "neutral", lowers its price target to 21 euros from 26.5 euros

LEG IMMOBILIEN - Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with a "neutral" rating, 77.70 target price

JENOPTIK - Berenberg cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy", lifts price target to 14.40 euros from 14.10 euros

HAPAG-LLOYD

The shipping group affirmed its forecast for a high single-digit EBITDA margin for 2015.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo sentiment index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 107.8 vs 108.5, current conditions at 113.5 vs 114.0, expectations at 102.4 vs 103.3

