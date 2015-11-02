FRANKFURT Nov 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.9 pct higher

Germany's second-biggest lender will pay a dividend for the first time since 2007 as its recovery gains ground, but is losing its Chief Executive Martin Blessing, the architect who managed the bank's turnaround after the financial crisis.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 pct lower

Out of the 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in restructuring costs this year, the bank is setting aside around 1.2 billion for redundancy payouts, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing company sources.

Separately, the head of unit Postbank told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung the bank has carried out the majority of its risk reduction programme, and it will be complete in three years.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.9 pct lower

Cabin crew union UFO said on Saturday talks with management on pay, retirement benefits, pensions and working conditions have failed. The union will announce its next course of action, which could include strikes, on Monday, it said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Volkswagen will offer staff an amnesty from getting fired if they reveal to hired investigators what they know about the rigging of diesel emission tests, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Friday.

Separately, the carmaker needs to deal with the matter in a transparent manner, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday in her weekly podcast.

In addition, Q3 results are due from premium unit Audi .

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated unchanged

The lubricant maker is still confident of posting a record profit this year, its CFO said in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung published Saturday.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company on Monday asked shareholders to vote in favour of a planned $4.6 billion takeover of U.S. peer Atmel at a general meeting scheduled for Nov. 19, after weak quarterly result have raised concerns about the deal.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)