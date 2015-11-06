FRANKFURT Nov 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.3 pct lower

The German insurer Allianz SE posted a larger than expected 15 percent decline in net profit in the third quarter, as financial market turbulence hit asset management and insurance results.

BASF

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The chemicals group is putting its steel coatings business up for sale, in a deal potential 500 million euro ($543.60 million) deal, people familiar with matter said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

German cabin crew union set out its plans for strike action at Lufthansa over the next three days, starting with walkouts at the airline's main hub of Frankfurt, plus Duesseldorf on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

Volkswagen's luxury diesel cars in Europe are fitted with the same software that American regulators say was used to cheat emissions tests in the United States, the carmaker said on Thursday.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The company reported nine month EBITDA of 117.3 million euros.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The company said funds from operations (FFO) reached 36.9 million euros in the first nine months of the year, down from 37.9 million in the year-earlier period.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE AG

No indication available

The company said nine-month funds from operations (FFO) rose by 14.7 percent to 39.1 million euros.

PUMA

Indicated 2.6 pct higher

The company reported third-quarter net income of 20 million euros, lower than the 23.1 million analyst forecast.

Separately, parent Kering is open to selling its stake in Puma, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1MfM8at)

AIR BERLIN

Indicated unchanged

October traffic figures due.

HAPAG-LLOYD

First day of trading due.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FREENET - DZ Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.9 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output posted its steepest drop in more than a year in September, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday, suggesting a slowdown in emerging markets was leaving its mark on Europe's biggest economy.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

