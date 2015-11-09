FRANKFURT Nov 9 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CHINA

China's trade figures disappointed analyst expectations by a wide margin in October, reinforcing views that the world's second-largest economy will have to do more to stimulate domestic demand given softness in overseas markets.

VOLKSWAGEN

Several Volkswagen engineers have admitted manipulating carbon dioxide emissions data because goals set by former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn were difficult to achieve, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Company managers are worried about travelling to the United States because U.S. investigators have confiscated the passport of a VW employee who is there on a visit, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.

COMMERZBANK

The head of the banks' Private Customers unit, Martin Zielke, told Sueddeutschen Zeitung that online payment service Paydirekt, Germany's banks' answer to Paypal, would likely win at least 250,000 registered users within the first few months of its launch.

CONTINENTAL

Continental slightly raised its full-year profit outlook after posting higher third-quarter earnings on growing car sales in Europe and North America.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa's cabin crew union UFO will resume its strike on Monday after a one-day pause, grounding flights at three of the German airline's major airports for almost the entire day, affecting 929 flights and 113,000 passengers.

RWE

The municipal utility of the city of Dortmund, which holds 4 percent in RWE, told daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung it was bracing for a cut in RWE's dividend to 0.85 euros.

AIRBUS

Airbus expects to sell more A380 superjumbos this year, but a potential deal may not be finalized until early 2016, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday.

ELRINGKLINGER

Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 25.5 percent at 30.7 million euros.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Q3 results due.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Q4 results due. EBITDA loss seen at 19.3 million euros.

MANZ

Q3 results due.

QSC

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 30 percent at 11.4 million euros. Poll:

TUI AG

The tour operator is working with Deutsche Bank and Bank of America to prepare the sale of its online hotel booking business Hotelbeds Group in a potential 1 billion euro deal, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying late on Friday.

IPO

Meal delivery firm HelloFresh puts its listing plans on hold, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

OSRAM LICHT AG - HSBC resumes with "hold", 56 euro target price

RHEINMETALL - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.2 pct.

Time: 5.58 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 20.0 bln euros, with exports seen +2.1% m/m, imports +0.9% m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

