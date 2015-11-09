FRANKFURT Nov 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CHINA
China's trade figures disappointed analyst expectations by a
wide margin in October, reinforcing views that the world's
second-largest economy will have to do more to stimulate
domestic demand given softness in overseas markets.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Several Volkswagen engineers have admitted manipulating
carbon dioxide emissions data because goals set by former Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn were difficult to achieve, Bild am
Sonntag reported.
Company managers are worried about travelling to the United
States because U.S. investigators have confiscated the passport
of a VW employee who is there on a visit, Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported on Saturday.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The head of the banks' Private Customers unit, Martin
Zielke, told Sueddeutschen Zeitung that online payment service
Paydirekt, Germany's banks' answer to Paypal, would likely win
at least 250,000 registered users within the first few months of
its launch.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Continental slightly raised its full-year profit outlook
after posting higher third-quarter earnings on growing car sales
in Europe and North America.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Italcementi, which HeidelbergCement is taking
over, posted on Friday a third-quarter net loss of 22.7 million
euros and forecast slightly lower operating results in the full
year due to weaker demand in France and competition in Egypt.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Lufthansa's cabin crew union UFO resumes its strike on
Monday after a one-day pause, grounding flights at three of the
German airline's major airports for almost the entire day,
affecting 929 flights and 113,000 passengers.
RWE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The municipal utility of the city of Dortmund, which holds 4
percent in RWE, told daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung it
was bracing for a cut in RWE's dividend to 0.85 euros.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
No indication for Vonovia available
Deutsche Wohnen indicated unchanged
Deutsche Wohnen CEO Michael Zahn plans to appeal to Vonovia
shareholders to reject the real estate group's planned takeover
of its peer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, quoting a
letter Zahn is to publish on Monday.
AIRBUS
Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus expects to sell more A380 superjumbos this
year, but a potential deal may not be finalized until early
2016, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
ElringKlinger confirmed its full year outlook after posting
third-quarter results slightly ahead of analyst's expectations.
The automotive supplier anticipates that earnings performance
will improve in 2016.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The cable company reported its fiscal second-quarter
adjusted EBITDA rose 8.1 percent to 263 million euros, with
revenues up 7.3 percent.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Q4 results due. EBITDA loss seen at 19.3 million euros.
MANZ
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The group reported it slumped to a 9-month operating loss
due to cancelled and delayed orders.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Taking control of Pfeiffer is one of the options the Busch
family could consider, Sami Busch of the family told
Boersen-Zeitung on the weekend, but said Busch-Holding's
intentions were "friendly".
QSC
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company reported its third-quarter EBITDA jumped 36
percent to 12 million euros, above consensus for 11.4 million.
TUI AG
No indication available
TUI is working with Deutsche Bank and Bank of
America to prepare the sale of its online hotel booking business
Hotelbeds Group in a potential 1 billion euro deal, Bloomberg
cited people familiar with the matter as saying late on Friday.
IPO
Meal delivery firm HelloFresh puts its listing plans on
hold, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Barclays cuts to
"underweight" from "equal weight", cuts price target to 70 euros
from 73 euros
OSRAM LICHT AG - HSBC resumes with "hold", 56 euro
target price
RHEINMETALL - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Barclays cuts to "equal
weight" from "overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +2 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.6 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports and imports bounced back in September after
plunging in the prior month but failed to assuage concerns that
a slowdown in emerging markets will leave its mark on Europe's
largest economy.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)