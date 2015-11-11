UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post said on Wednesday its third quarter profit slumped 71 percent, due to charges for a stuttering IT project and legal provisions.
E.ON
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
E.ON continued to suffer from record-low wholesale prices and posted its biggest ever nine-months net loss following 8.3 billion euros ($8.92 billion) in impairment charges on its German power plants and oil and gas activities.
HENKEL
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
German consumer goods group Henkel posted a bigger than expected increase in third-quarter key profit, helped by ongoing strength in its laundry business and an improvement in its beauty and adhesives business.
K+S
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
German fertiliser mining group K+S, which fended off a takeover approach by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, cut the upper end of its earnings forecast range as lower crop prices and a weak Brazilian real weighed on demand for potash.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Lufthansa cancels 930 flights on Wednesday after cabin crews continued what is shaping up to be the longest strike in the German airline's history, even after a court ruled it must stop Tuesday's walkout at one airport.
Hearing due in labour court in Duesseldorf at 1300 GMT over a request from Lufthansa to forbid cabin crew to strike there up until Friday.
MERCK
Indicated 4 percent higher
Merck said it had received all approvals necessary for its $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The carmaker has dampened hopes for quick results from an investigation into its rigging of diesel emissions tests and said developing a fix for the affected cars rather than finding the root cause of the manipulations is its top priority.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Freight volumes at Frankfurt airport dropped 1.9 percent in Oct, the airport operator said, confirming a 4.3 percent rise in passengers for the month.
KUKA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The industrial robot maker reported a 54 percent rise in core earnings for the first nine months of the year on Wednesday thanks to a higher intake of orders from general and automotive industry clients.
OSRAM
Down 10 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The lighting company will start investing for growth again this year as it transforms itself into a semiconductor company following the planned disposal of its traditional lamps and light bulbs business.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 4.9 percent lower
Rheinmetall plans to issue new shares representing up to 10 percent of its current capital to finance growth in both its defence and automotive divisions and strengthen its financial position.
BECHTLE
Indicated 1 percent lower
The information technology services company reported a 10.5 percent increase in its third-quarter EBIT.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The chipmaker said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel, rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The maker of lenses and optical sensors posted Q3 earnings slightly ahead of analysts' estimates and narrowed its forecast range.
LPKF
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The company lowered its guidance, saying it now saw 2015 revenue at 85-90 million euros and expected the figure to rise to 100-120 million euros next year.
NORDEX
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Nordex raised its 2015 sales forecast for the second time this year, boosted by strong demand for its wind turbines in Europe and South Africa, which accounted for 88 percent of its nine-month sales.
STROEER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Full Q3 results. The group already published preliminary results on Nov. 9.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The chief executive of the struggling carrier is optimistic for an improvement in earnings this year after yields and profits increased in the third quarter.
HAPAG-LLOYD
No indication available
The container shipping group said on Wednesday it broke even in the third quarter as it benefited from a merger with Chile's CSAV and additional cost cuts.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October wholesale prices -0.4 pct m/m, -1.6 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Maria Sheahan and Sylwia Lasek)
