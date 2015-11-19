FRANKFURT Nov 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
FED POLICY
Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag
December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven
years near zero, with two expressing confidence they will be
able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt
market reaction.
EURO FINANCE WEEK
Fourth day of Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with speakers
including ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, European
Investment Bank chief Werner Hoyer and Raiffeisen Bank
International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Chief Executive Frank Appel affirmed the logistics firm's
2016 guidance, citing in an interview with Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung the work that Deutsche Post did toward its
medium-term strategy this year.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company may face competition from alternative fibre
optics providers which are planning to invest more than 2
billion euros in broadband expansion, Handelsblatt reported.
Separately, its U.S. unit T-Mobile's rival Sprint said
customers who switch to Sprint from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile
will have to pay only half of what they pay for their existing
plans.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The carrier is planning further talks with union
representatives to try to resolve the two-year dispute over
retirement issues that continued this month with a week-long
walkout by workers, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Thyssenkrupp gave a cautious outlook for the year ahead and
raised its dividend by less than expected, saying it was worried
about cheap imports depressing steel prices.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The carmaker's American unit has appointed Michael Steiner,
Porsche's head of total vehicle development and quality, as
compliance commissioner.
VW's skilled trades workers at its U.S. auto assembly plant
will vote on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 whether to be represented by the
United Auto Workers, the union said on Wednesday.
Separately, law firm Maurice Blackburn will launch a class
action lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Australian owners of
Volkswagen seeking total damages "well north" of A$100 million
($71.6 million).
CTS EVENTIM
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The event ticketing company is interested in German online
travel group Unister, and the two companies' management have
been in talks for weeks already, Handelsblatt reported, citing
no sources.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Shareholders to vote at EGM on Dialog's planned $4.6 billion
acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel. Activist fund Elliott
Management has urged the Anglo-German chipmaker's investors to
vote against the deal.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The state of Thuringia has no plans to sell its 11 percent
stake in the maker of lenses and optical sensors, broadcaster
Phoenix reported, citing an interview with state governor Bodo
Ramelow.
SIXT
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The rental car group reported full quarterly results, with
nine-month pretax profit of 153.8 million euros.
VTG
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported an
83 percent jump in 9-month operating profit.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 4.4 percent lower
Burda is placing 854,000 shares in Zooplus, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding the price guidance
was at 125 euros per share.
SCHAEFFLER
Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The automotive supplier affirmed its full-year guidance for
a 2015 operating margin of 12-13 percent after capacity
expansion in growth regions and cost cuts bolstered its earnings
in the first nine months of the year.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
NEMETSCHEK - Kepler Cheuvreux starts with "hold",
target price 41 euros
RIB SOFTWARE - Kepler Cheuvreux starts with "buy"
rating, target price 15 euros
WIRECARD - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from
"overweight", lifts its price target to 48 euros from 45 euros
DEUTZ - Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "hold" from
"reduce"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq
+1.8 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
($1 = 1.3961 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)