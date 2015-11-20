FRANKFURT Nov 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO FINANCE WEEK

European Banking Congress due in Frankfurt, with speakers including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The carmaker is continuing discussions with BAIC Group about allowing the Chinese company to take a stake in the German automaker, Daimler's China chief, Hubertus Troska, said on Friday.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.6 pct lower

The chipmaker has expressed interest in investing in Japanese chip firm Renesas Electronics Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

MERCK

Indicated unchanged

The pharmaceuticals company aims to more than double sales in Africa to about 500 million euros by 2020, it said on Friday, after its board completed a week of visits to 10 African countries.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1 pct lower

Supervisory board meeting due to approve spending plans on plants, equipment and technology for coming years.

Separately, deadline for Volkswagen to submit to U.S. environmental regulators a plan to fix nearly 500,000 diesel cars that violate pollution emission rules.

Volkswagen faced more pressure from officials in Washington and California to buy back older diesel cars.

German lawyers are collecting the names of potential clients in preparation for a possible class action suit against VW, which would have to be filed outside of Germany, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

BOSCH

U.S. authorities are investigating the auto supplier over its role in Volkswagen's massive scheme to cheat U.S. emission standards, according to people familiar with the matter.

AIRBUS

Down 0.3 pct in Frankfurt trading

Airbus believes introducing a sales-boosting upgrade to its A380 aircraft in 2022 may be too early, the planemaker's Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said at an industry gathering in New York on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 1 pct lower

Capita Markets Day due.

GEA GROUP

Indicated unchanged

The company is feeling the effects of the slowdown in China, its chief executive is quoted as saying by Handelsblatt. "Demand in China is growing but at a lower level," Juerg Oleas tells the daily.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 6.2 pct higher

The operator of solar and wind parks raised its full year earnings and sales forecast after increasing sales and EBITDA by more than 50 percent in the first nine months of the fiscal year. The group posted operating EBITDA of 76.3 million euros on revenues of 94.4 million euros in the January-September period.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct at close.

Time: 7.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October producer prices -0.4 pct m/m, -2.3 y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

