FRANKFURT Nov 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Volkswagen has told U.S. regulators that emissions issues in larger luxury cars and SUVs extend to an additional 75,000 vehicles dating back to 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that VW was set to finalise a 20 billion euro 12-month bridge loan by Nov. 27.

Volkswagen denied a report on Saturday that its sales have slumped since its admission that it had understated the level of carbon dioxide emissions for some cars.

Also, Bundesliga soccer clubs Hannover 96, Werder Bremen and Schalke 04 as well as second division 1860 Munich are on the list of sponsorships Volkswagen is considering dropping to cut costs, Bild am Sonntag reported.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 9.5 percent higher

U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc has launched an offer to buy the German rival in a combined cash and share offer, Wincor Nixdorf said on Monday. Diebold offers for every Wincor Nixdorf share 38.98 euros in cash and 0.434 of a common Diebold share.

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.2 percent higher

Munich Re indicated unchanged

The U.S. Treasury and U.S. Trade Representative announced plans on Friday to negotiate a covered agreement on insurance with the European Union, a move it said will "level the regulatory playing field for U.S-based insurers and reinsurers".

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The lender is preparing to cut 1,000 jobs in London, the Sunday Times reported.

RWE

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The group currently has no plans to sell its 25 percent holding in power network operator Amprion to help pay down debt, Chief Executive Peter Terium told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. He also said a capital increase was not on the agenda but could not be ruled out in the future.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Siemens is getting a grip on problems around big projects that have caused hundreds of millions of euros worth of charges in the past, its finance chief Ralf Thomas told German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.

Separately, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told The Financial Times that the recent Paris attacks may prompt companies to be more cautious about making investment decisions.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Airbus aims to pick a buyer for its defence electronics unit by the end of 2015 as part of its plan to dispose of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion), Chief Executive Tom Enders told a German newspaper.

METRO

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The trend of shrinking earnings at Media-Saturn should be stopped, board members Pieter Haas and Oliver Seidl told Handelsblatt.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Capital Markets Day due.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The IT company is working on winning several cloud computing contracts that could bring hundreds of thousands of euros of monthly revenues and hopes for completion in the coming months, Chief Executive Klaus Weinmann told Euro am Sonntag.

XING

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The social network's Chief Executive Thomas Vollmoeller believes that Xing is still growing faster in Germany than rival LinkedIn, he told Wirtschafts Woche magazine.

EDAG

Automotive engineering group Edag plans to raise up to 241 million euros in a stock market listing in Frankfurt on Dec. 2, the company said on Friday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BVB - 0.05 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AIXTRON - JP Morgan cuts to Neutral from Overweight and cuts target price to 8 from 10 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 7.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.0 vs 51.1, Services PMI at 54.3 vs 54.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle)