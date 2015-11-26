FRANKFURT Nov 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

The insurer has agreed a joint venture for digital insurance products in China with internet firm Baidu and investor Hillhouse. No financial details were provided.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

A class action lawsuit, filed Wednesday, accuses 10 of Wall Street's biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank, and two trading platforms of conspiring to limit competition in the $320 trillion market for interest rate swaps.

INFINEON

Indicated 3.1 pct higher

Auto and industrial chip maker Infineon's fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit rose 52 percent, helped by currency effects and the $3 billion acquisition of its U.S. peer International Rectifier.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Steelworkers in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia will receive a pay rise of 2.3 percent next year, despite tough conditions in the industry, union IG Metall said on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 3.4 pct higher

The California Air Resources Board on Wednesday ordered Volkswagen to draft a plan by early January to fix more than 15,000 3.0-liter diesel engine cars and SUVs sold in the state since 2009 that emit up to nine times legally allowable emissions.

The state prosecutor in Ingolstadt said it was considering starting an investigation into possible manipulation by Audi of its 3-litre diesel engines, following media reports. The prosecutor said its preliminary investigations were not targeting any particular individuals.

Separately, South Korea said its own testing showed that Volkswagen intentionally manipulated a diesel emissions device in vehicles with an older engine, and ordered the recall of 125,522 cars.

VW also has problems in some vehicles with software relating to technology that allows batteries to be recharged, die Welt reported, citing confirmation from a spokesman.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HENKEL - Goldman Sachs raises to "Buy" from "Neutral", raises target price to 118 eur from 93 eur

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.49 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.34 pct at close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Victoria Bryan)