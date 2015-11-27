UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
MERCK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA is planning to sell its allergy business, Allergopharma, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The Paris terror attacks and geopolitical tensions were adding uncertainty to the investment environment but private consumption, on which the EU's economy depends, has remained robust so far, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt renewed a call for a quick resolution of Volkswagen's emissions scandal, saying no stone may remain unturned, according to newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.
STABILUS
Indicated 2 percent higher
The company said it aimed for a 2016 adjusted EBIT margin of 12-13 percent after posting a 2015 margin of 12.5 percent.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AAREAL BANK - Berenberg starts the stock with "sell", price target 30 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -5.5 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October import prices down 4.1 pct y/y. Had been seen -3.9 pct y/y.
German December GfK consumer sentiment index due at 1200 GMT. Seen at 9.2 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources